Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU.TO)

Latest Key Developments

Freehold Royalties Q1 FFO per share C$0.27
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 04:12pm EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Freehold Royalties Ltd ::Q1 FFO per share C$0.27.Qtrly funds from operations per share, basic $0.27.Freehold Royalties - maintaining 2017 production forecast between 11,300 - 11,800 boe/d after adjusting for disposition of non-core working interest assets.Freehold Royalties Ltd - qtrly average daily production 12,753 boe/d versus 11,974 boe/d.Expect to maintain current monthly dividend rate through next quarter.  Full Article

Freehold Royalties Q4 FFO per share C$0.26
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 07:09pm EST 

Freehold Royalties Ltd : Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards . Q4 FFO per share C$0.26 . To increase 2017 production guidance and raise dividend by 25% . Revising our 2017 production forecast from 11,000 boe/d to a range of 11,300 boe/d to 11,800 boe/d . Freehold Royalties Ltd - increasing monthly dividend from $0.04 to $0.05 per share consistent with strategy of a 60%-80% adjusted payout ratio .Says Q4 production averaged 12,579 boe/d, a 6% improvement over Q4-2015.  Full Article

Freehold Royalties Ltd achieves outlines 2017 guidance
Tuesday, 8 Nov 2016 04:29pm EST 

Freehold Royalties Ltd : Freehold Royalties Ltd - revised our 2016 production guidance from 11,700 boe/d to 12,000 boe/d . Freehold Royalties Ltd says Freehold's production averaged a record 12,281 boe/d, a 9 pct improvement over Q3-2015 and 2 pct increase over Q2-2016 . Freehold Royalties Ltd sees 2017 average production of 11,000 boe/d . Freehold Royalties Ltd - expect to maintain monthly dividend rate through next quarter . Freehold Royalties Ltd. achieves record quarterly production and outlines 2017 guidance .Q3 FFO per share C$0.21.  Full Article

Freehold Royalties Q2 FFO per share $0.23
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 09:44pm EDT 

Freehold Royalties Ltd : Effective with august dividend board has approved suspension of our dividend reinvestment plan (drip) pending further notice . Increased fy production guidance from 11,400 boe/d to 11,700 boe/d . Qtrly ffo per share (basic) $0.23 . Freehold's production averaged a record 12,041 boe/d in q2-2016 .Fy capital spending budget remains at $7 million.  Full Article

Freehold Royalties Ltd reports 2016 Q1 results
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 04:00pm EDT 

Freehold Royalties Ltd : Qtrly gross revenue $24.9 million versus $27.8 million . Freehold Royalties Ltd announces 2016 first quarter results .Q1 FFO per share c$0.16.  Full Article

Freehold Royalties Ltd delcares quarterly dividend
Thursday, 14 Apr 2016 04:30am EDT 

Freehold Royalties Ltd:Declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.04 per common share to be paid on May 16, 2016 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2016.  Full Article

Freehold Royalties Ltd declares dividend for February 2016
Tuesday, 19 Jan 2016 04:30pm EST 

Freehold Royalties Ltd:Has declared a dividend of C$0.07 per common share.Payable on February 15.Record date as on January 31.  Full Article

Freehold Royalties Ltd declares dividend for January 2016
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 04:01pm EST 

Freehold Royalties Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of C$0.07 per common share to be paid on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31.  Full Article

