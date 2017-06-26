Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eureka Group Holdings acquires Freehold retirement village

June 27 (Reuters) - Eureka Group Holdings Ltd :Eureka acquires freehold retirement village.Announces acquisition of freshwater villas, a 42 unit retirement village in gympie.Freshwater is expected to generate between an 10-11% return to eureka on $4m purchase price.

Freehold Royalties Q1 FFO per share C$0.27

May 10 (Reuters) - Freehold Royalties Ltd ::Q1 FFO per share C$0.27.Qtrly funds from operations per share, basic $0.27.Freehold Royalties - maintaining 2017 production forecast between 11,300 - 11,800 boe/d after adjusting for disposition of non-core working interest assets.Freehold Royalties Ltd - qtrly average daily production 12,753 boe/d versus 11,974 boe/d.Expect to maintain current monthly dividend rate through next quarter.

Freehold Royalties Q4 FFO per share C$0.26

Freehold Royalties Ltd : Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards . Q4 FFO per share C$0.26 . To increase 2017 production guidance and raise dividend by 25% . Revising our 2017 production forecast from 11,000 boe/d to a range of 11,300 boe/d to 11,800 boe/d . Freehold Royalties Ltd - increasing monthly dividend from $0.04 to $0.05 per share consistent with strategy of a 60%-80% adjusted payout ratio .Says Q4 production averaged 12,579 boe/d, a 6% improvement over Q4-2015.

Freehold Royalties Ltd achieves outlines 2017 guidance

Freehold Royalties Ltd : Freehold Royalties Ltd - revised our 2016 production guidance from 11,700 boe/d to 12,000 boe/d . Freehold Royalties Ltd says Freehold's production averaged a record 12,281 boe/d, a 9 pct improvement over Q3-2015 and 2 pct increase over Q2-2016 . Freehold Royalties Ltd sees 2017 average production of 11,000 boe/d . Freehold Royalties Ltd - expect to maintain monthly dividend rate through next quarter . Freehold Royalties Ltd. achieves record quarterly production and outlines 2017 guidance .Q3 FFO per share C$0.21.

Freehold Royalties Q2 FFO per share $0.23

Freehold Royalties Ltd : Effective with august dividend board has approved suspension of our dividend reinvestment plan (drip) pending further notice . Increased fy production guidance from 11,400 boe/d to 11,700 boe/d . Qtrly ffo per share (basic) $0.23 . Freehold's production averaged a record 12,041 boe/d in q2-2016 .Fy capital spending budget remains at $7 million.

Freehold Royalties Ltd reports 2016 Q1 results

Freehold Royalties Ltd : Qtrly gross revenue $24.9 million versus $27.8 million . Freehold Royalties Ltd announces 2016 first quarter results .Q1 FFO per share c$0.16.

Freehold Royalties Ltd delcares quarterly dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd:Declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.04 per common share to be paid on May 16, 2016 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2016.

Freehold Royalties Ltd declares dividend for February 2016

Freehold Royalties Ltd:Has declared a dividend of C$0.07 per common share.Payable on February 15.Record date as on January 31.

Freehold Royalties Ltd declares dividend for January 2016

Freehold Royalties Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of C$0.07 per common share to be paid on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31.