FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Firstrand to not waive due diligence completion condition on Aldermore deal

Oct 16 (Reuters) - FIRSTRAND LTD::CONFIRMS IT WILL NOT WAIVE CONDITION ON COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE, BUT CAN ELECT TO WAIVE CONDITION ON UNANIMOUS BOARD RECOMMENDATION​.

FirstRand ‍confirms it approached Aldermore on possible offer​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - FirstRand Ltd :‍CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS MADE AN APPROACH TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ALDERMORE​.‍THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE.‍FIRSTRAND IS REQUIRED BY 10 NOVEMBER EITHER TO ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR ALDERMORE​ OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTED TO MAKE AN OFFER​.

Aldermore says in talks with South Africa's FirstRand over 313p/shr offer

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc ::ALDERMORE GROUP PLC - STMNT RE SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT.‍RECENTLY RECEIVED AN INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FIRSTRAND LIMITED REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER​.ALDERMORE GROUP - ‍ALDERMORE AND FIRSTRAND ARE IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS ABOUT DETAILS OF POSSIBLE OFFER, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO A NUMBER OF STANDARD CONDITIONS​.ALDERMORE - ‍OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED OF CO AND TO BE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF ALDERMORE OF 313 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE IN CASH​.‍BOARD OF ALDERMORE HAS INDICATED TO FIRSTRAND THAT IT IS LIKELY TO RECOMMEND FIRM OFFER AT THIS LEVEL​.‍THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE OR AS TO TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MIGHT BE MADE​.

RMB says completes internal group restructure

June 14 (Reuters) - RMB Holdings Ltd::Completed internal group restructure in terms of which, inter alia, an asset holding entity and treasury entity have been created within group.

Firstrand says HY headline EPS 211.5 cents vs. 185.4 cents

Firstrand Ltd - : HY basic headline earnings per share 211.5 cents versus 185.4 cents . Group is exploring strategic options to protect its counterparty status . Expects economic growth to pick up slightly in 2017, although unlikely to provide significant support to topline growth for some time . Group aims to deliver real growth in earnings and an ROE of between 18-22 pct .Declared a gross cash dividend totalling 119 cents per ordinary share out of income reserves for six months ended Dec. 31 2016.

S. Africa Competition Tribunal approves Firstrand acquisition of MMI's property letting enterprise

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal : Approved without conditions merger that will see Firstrand Bank acquire property letting enterprise from MMI Group (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal approves Firstrand Life-MMI Group deal

Competition Tribunal : Approved without conditions Firstrand Life deal to acquire part of long-term insurance policy book of MMI Group . Approved without conditions merger whereby Petra Diamonds unit, Ekapa Minerals and Super Stone Mining formed JV (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).