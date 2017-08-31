FirstService Corp (FSV.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FirstService expands California closets company-owned platform

Aug 31 (Reuters) - FirstService Corp :FirstService expands California closets company-owned platform.FirstService Corp - ‍Terms of transaction were not disclosed.​.FirstService Corp - ‍California closets now has 15 company-owned operations among its 80 total franchised territories​.FirstService Corp - Further expanded its California closets company-owned operations with acquisition of its Atlanta franchise.

FirstService announces normal course issuer bid

Aug 17 (Reuters) - FirstService Corp :FirstService announces normal course issuer bid.FirstService -Co may, during 12 month period commencing Aug. 24, 2017, ending Aug. 23, 2018, purchase up to 3.1 million subordinate voting shares.FirstService Corp - price which FirstService will pay for any such shares will be market price at time of acquisition.

FirstService reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

April 26 (Reuters) - FirstService Corp :FirstService reports very strong first quarter results.Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.13.Q1 revenue $376 million.Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17.Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $354.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FirstService Corp - : Terms of transaction were not disclosed .FirstService acquires market-leading California closets franchise.

FirstService Q4 adjusted EPS $0.41

Firstservice Corp : Firstservice reports very strong fourth quarter and full year results . Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.19 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 .Q4 revenue $381.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $364.6 million.

FirstService expands Paul Davis Restoration company-owned operations

Firstservice Corp : Co's Paul Davis Restoration business expanded company-owned operations through acquisition of Paul Davis National .Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

FirstService Corp says - : TSX has accepted a notice filed by FirstService of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid .Normal course issuer bid for 3.1 million subordinate voting shares or about 10% of "public float" as of August 17, 2016.

FirstService brands expands company-owned operations into New York and Connecticut

FirstService Corp : Added another franchise to firstservice brands co-owned operations through purchase of Paul Davis restoration of Fairfield and Westchester . Terms of transaction were not disclosed .Firstservice Brands expands company-owned operations into New York and Connecticut.

Firstservice Q2 adjusted earnings $0.52/share

Firstservice Corp : Firstservice reports strong second quarter results . Q2 revenue $385.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $382.2 million . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.35.

FirstService Corporation acquires Century Fire Protection

FirstService Corporation:Has acquired Century Fire Protection.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.