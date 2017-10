Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp :Fiera capital reports second quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend.Qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.30 ​.Qtr -end assets under management reached $125.7 billion, a 15% year-over-year increase​.Revenues for Q2 ended June 30, 2017, were $109.3 million, representing an increase of $34.3 million,.Qtrly ‍shr $0.01​.Announces 6% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.18​.

June 9 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp :Fiera capital- sylvain roy will continue association with co as special advisor to global management team .Fiera capital announces leadership changes to the canadian division.Fiera capital corp says jean-philippe lemay appointed president and coo of fiera capital's canadian division.Fiera capital corp says sylvain roy to remain as special advisor to global management team.

May 31 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp ::Fiera Capital - ‍announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital​.Fiera Capital Corp - ‍John Valentini has been appointed executive vice president, global chief financial officer​.

May 10 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp :Fiera capital reports first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly assets under management ("aum") reach $122.1 billion, a 25% year-over-year increase.Qtrly adjusted net earnings per share of $0.25.Fiera capital corp - revenues for q1 ended march 31, 2017, were $100.6 million, representing an increase of $34.3 million.Qtrly earnings per share $0.05.

May 1 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp ::Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares.Fiera Capital - co issued to Samson Selling Partners an aggregate number of 353,928 Class A subordinate voting shares at price per share of c$11.70.

Fiera Capital Corp : Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of solar and wind power generation projects .Fiera Infrastructure Inc - bought equity interest in portfolio of 8 projects owned by affiliates of D. E. Shaw renewable investments, other investors.

Fiera Capital Corp : Fiera Capital reports strong fiscal 2016 results and increases quarterly dividend . Fiera Capital Corp- revenues for Q4 increased by $39.0 million, or 48 pct, compared to $81.9 million from previous quarter . Q4 earnings per share C$0.06 .Fiera Capital Corp - assets under management amounted to $116.9 billion as at December 31, 2016 compared to $101.4 billion as at December 31, 2015.

Fiera Capital Corp : Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio . Fiera Capital Corp - deal for approximately C$200 million .Fiera Capital Corp - through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aquila GP Inc announced acquisition of an additional equity interest in Thames Water.

Fiera Capital Corp :Fiera Capital- Fiera Infra LP has acquired Suncor Energy's 50 percent interest in Cedar Point II limited partnership.

Fiera Capital: Charlemagne capital shareholders will be entitled to receive 14 pence in cash in aggregate for each charlemagne capital share . Fiera Capital makes an offer to acquire London-based Charlemagne Capital Limited . Agreement reached on terms of recommended cash transaction comprising offer by co to buy entire share capital of charlemagne capital .Transaction would provide low single digit accretion to adjusted earnings per share in 2017 fiscal year.