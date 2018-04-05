Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fabryki Mebli Forte FY Net Profit Down At 77 Mln Zlotys

April 5 (Reuters) - FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA ::FY NET PROFIT 77.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 110.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE 1.10 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.09 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 98.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 144.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Pfleiderer Polska To Deliver Wood-Based Panels To Fabryki Mebli Forte

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Fabryki Mebli Forte SA ::SAYS SIGNS 2-YEAR DEAL WITH PFLEIDERER POLSKA SP. Z O.O. FOR DELIVERY OF WOOD-BASED PANELS.SAYS ESTIMATED VALUE OF DEAL WITH PFLEIDERER POLSKA SP. Z O.O. IS 132 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Fabryki Mebli Forte Prelim. Q4 Revenue Down At 291 Mln Zlotys

Jan 31 (Reuters) - FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA ::PRELIM. Q4 REVENUE 291 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 305 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.PRELIM. FY 2017 REVENUE 1.10 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.09 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.PRELIM. Q4 EBIT 19 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 41 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.PRELIM. FY 2017 EBIT 99 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 144 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Fabryki Mebli Forte Q3 Net Profit Down At 11.3 Million Zlotys

Nov 29 (Reuters) - FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT 11.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 32.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 267.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 245.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Fabryki Mebli Forte prelim Q3 revenue up 9.3 pct yoy

Oct 23 (Reuters) - FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA ::PRELIM Q3 REVENUE AT 268 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 9.3 PERCENT YOY.PRELIM Q3 EBIT AT 23 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 29.7 PERCENT YOY.

Fabryki Mebli Forte H1 net profit down at 45.6 million zlotys

Sept 14 (Reuters) - FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA :H1 NET PROFIT 45.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 54.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 536.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 540.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING PROFIT 57.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 70.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Fabryki Mebli Forte prelim. Q2 EBIT down at 17.3 million zlotys

July 31 (Reuters) - FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA :PRELIM. Q2 REVENUE ‍​243 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 0.9 PERCENT YOY.PRELIM. Q2 EBIT 17.3 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 37.3 PERCENT YOY.

Fabryki Mebli Forte Q1 net profit down to 31.3 mln zlotys

May 30 (Reuters) - FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA ::Q1 REVENUE 293.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 300.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 40.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 43.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT 31.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 34.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Fabryki Mebli Forte Q1 prelim. EBIT down 6.9 pct YoY

April 24 (Reuters) - Fabryki Mebli Forte SA ::Q1 prelim. revenue 293 million zlotys ($75.07 million), down 2.2 percent year on year.Q1 prelim. EBIT 40.3 million zlotys, down 6.9 percent year on year.

Fabryki Mebli Forte plans FY 2016 div. of 0.2 zloty/shr

Fabryki Mebli Forte SA :Its management has proposed and the supervisory board has approved FY 2016 dividend of 0.2 zloty per share, 4.8 million zlotys ($1.20 million) in total.