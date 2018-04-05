Edition:
United States

Fabryki Mebli Forte SA (FTEP.WA)

FTEP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

50.60PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

-0.10zł (-0.20%)
Prev Close
50.70zł
Open
52.70zł
Day's High
52.70zł
Day's Low
50.60zł
Volume
2,815
Avg. Vol
31,673
52-wk High
83.50zł
52-wk Low
40.40zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fabryki Mebli Forte FY Net Profit Down At 77 Mln Zlotys
Thursday, 5 Apr 2018 11:20am EDT 

April 5 (Reuters) - FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA ::FY NET PROFIT 77.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 110.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE 1.10 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.09 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 98.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 144.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Pfleiderer Polska To Deliver Wood-Based Panels To Fabryki Mebli Forte
Monday, 5 Feb 2018 10:19am EST 

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Fabryki Mebli Forte SA ::SAYS SIGNS 2-YEAR DEAL WITH PFLEIDERER POLSKA SP. Z O.O. FOR DELIVERY OF WOOD-BASED PANELS.SAYS ESTIMATED VALUE OF DEAL WITH PFLEIDERER POLSKA SP. Z O.O. IS 132 MILLION ZLOTYS.  Full Article

Fabryki Mebli Forte Prelim. Q4 Revenue Down At 291 Mln Zlotys
Wednesday, 31 Jan 2018 11:19am EST 

Jan 31 (Reuters) - FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA ::PRELIM. Q4 REVENUE 291 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 305 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.PRELIM. FY 2017 REVENUE 1.10 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.09 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.PRELIM. Q4 EBIT 19 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 41 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.PRELIM. FY 2017 EBIT 99 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 144 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Fabryki Mebli Forte Q3 Net Profit Down At 11.3 Million Zlotys
Wednesday, 29 Nov 2017 01:36am EST 

Nov 29 (Reuters) - FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT 11.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 32.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 267.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 245.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Fabryki Mebli Forte prelim Q3 revenue up 9.3 pct yoy
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 11:08am EDT 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA ::PRELIM Q3 REVENUE AT 268 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 9.3 PERCENT YOY.PRELIM Q3 EBIT AT 23 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 29.7 PERCENT YOY.  Full Article

Fabryki Mebli Forte H1 net profit down at 45.6 million zlotys
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 11:10am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA :H1 NET PROFIT 45.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 54.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 536.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 540.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING PROFIT 57.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 70.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Fabryki Mebli Forte prelim. Q2 EBIT down at 17.3 million zlotys
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 02:07am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA :PRELIM. Q2 REVENUE ‍​243 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 0.9 PERCENT YOY.PRELIM. Q2 EBIT 17.3 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 37.3 PERCENT YOY.  Full Article

Fabryki Mebli Forte Q1 net profit down to 31.3 mln zlotys
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 01:43am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA ::Q1 REVENUE 293.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 300.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 40.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 43.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT 31.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 34.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Fabryki Mebli Forte Q1 prelim. EBIT down 6.9 pct YoY
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 11:31am EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - Fabryki Mebli Forte SA ::Q1 prelim. revenue 293 million zlotys ($75.07 million), down 2.2 percent year on year.Q1 prelim. EBIT 40.3 million zlotys, down 6.9 percent year on year.  Full Article

Fabryki Mebli Forte plans FY 2016 div. of 0.2 zloty/shr
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 06:56am EDT 

Fabryki Mebli Forte SA :Its management has proposed and the supervisory board has approved FY 2016 dividend of 0.2 zloty per share, 4.8 million zlotys ($1.20 million) in total.  Full Article

Fabryki Mebli Forte SA News

» More FTEP.WA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials