TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for the Statoil Peregrino Phase II project in Brazil

TechnipFMC announces share buyback programme

Sept 26 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc , FTI.PA::* Announces implementation of share repurchase program on the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris.* Authorized to repurchase up to $500 million of its ordinary shares by the end of 2018.

TechnipFMC - units enter new commercial paper dealer agreements

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Technipfmc Plc :TechnipFMC Plc - on September 14 co units entered into new commercial paper dealer agreements - SEC filing.TechnipFMC Plc - agreements for FMCTI's existing $1.5 billion commercial paper program.

TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada

Aug 29 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc , FTI.PA::Awarded EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction & installation) contract for the Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada.Contract covers the supply and installation of subsea equipment including tie-in manifolds, flexible flowlines, and control umbilicals, which will connect the recently announced West White Rose Platform to the existing SeaRose FPSO* vessel.

Technipfmc Plc says audit committee concluded unaudited interim condensed consolidated U.S. GAAP financial statements as of March 31 should be restated

July 24 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc :TechnipFMC Plc - Audit committee concluded unaudited interim condensed consolidated U.S. GAAP financial statements as of March 31, 2017 should be restated.TechnipFMC Plc - The ‍financial statements previously filed with SEC should no longer be relied upon because of material errors in financial statements​.TechnipFMC Plc - ‍net income attributable to company in quarter ending March 31, 2017 was overstated by $209.5 million, $0.45 per share - SEC Filing​.TechnipFMC Plc - Audit committee concluded U.S. GAAP financial statements for three months ended March 31, 2017 and for prior year period should be restated.TechnipFMC Plc says has implemented revisions.

Carbios and TechnipFMC sign a contract on PET enzymatic biorecycling

June 27 (Reuters) - CARBIOS SA ::CARBIOS AND TECHNIPFMC << >> SIGN A CONTRACT ON PET ENZYMATIC BIORECYCLING.

TECHNIPFMC AWARDED INTEGRATED EPCI CONTRACT FOR THE STATOIL VISUND NORD IOR PROJECT

June 13 (Reuters) - Technipfmc Plc :TECHNIPFMC AWARDED INTEGRATED EPCI CONTRACT FOR THE STATOIL VISUND NORD IOR PROJECT.AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS ONGOING ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION (EPC) CONTRACT FROM STATOIL IN NORWEGIAN NORTH SEA.

TechnipFMC awarded a well intervention contract in Australia

June 7 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc , FTI.PA::* TechnipFMC has entered into a three-year frame agreement with Woodside Energy Ltd in Australia for Riserless Light Well Intervention (RLWI) and subsea services, including intervention, installation, and plug and abandonment services.

Technipfmc says was awarded a contract for Coral South Flng Project Offshore Mozambique

