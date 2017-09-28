Edition:
United States

TechnipFMC PLC (FTI.PA)

FTI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.92EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.44 (-2.06%)
Prev Close
€21.36
Open
€21.33
Day's High
€21.53
Day's Low
€20.80
Volume
3,192,966
Avg. Vol
1,574,861
52-wk High
€66.96
52-wk Low
€20.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for the Statoil Peregrino Phase II project in Brazil
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 01:00am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - TECHNIPFMC PLC ::PRESS RELEASE TECHNIPFMC AWARDED EPCI CONTRACT FOR THE STATOIL PEREGRINO PHASE II PROJECT IN BRAZIL.  Full Article

TechnipFMC announces share buyback programme
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc , FTI.PA::* Announces implementation of share repurchase program on the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris.* Authorized to repurchase up to $500 million of its ordinary shares by the end of 2018.  Full Article

TechnipFMC - units enter new commercial paper dealer agreements
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 05:43pm EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Technipfmc Plc :TechnipFMC Plc - on September 14 co units entered into new commercial paper dealer agreements - SEC filing.TechnipFMC Plc - agreements for FMCTI's existing $1.5 billion commercial paper program.  Full Article

TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 01:00am EDT 

Aug 29 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc , FTI.PA::Awarded EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction & installation) contract for the Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada.Contract covers the supply and installation of subsea equipment including tie-in manifolds, flexible flowlines, and control umbilicals, which will connect the recently announced West White Rose Platform to the existing SeaRose FPSO* vessel.  Full Article

Technipfmc Plc says audit committee concluded unaudited interim condensed consolidated U.S. GAAP financial statements as of March 31 should be restated
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 05:40pm EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc :TechnipFMC Plc - Audit committee concluded unaudited interim condensed consolidated U.S. GAAP financial statements as of March 31, 2017 should be restated.TechnipFMC Plc - The ‍financial statements previously filed with SEC should no longer be relied upon because of material errors in financial statements​.TechnipFMC Plc - ‍net income attributable to company in quarter ending March 31, 2017 was overstated by $209.5 million, $0.45 per share - SEC Filing​.TechnipFMC Plc - Audit committee concluded U.S. GAAP financial statements for three months ended March 31, 2017 and for prior year period should be restated.TechnipFMC Plc says has implemented revisions.  Full Article

Carbios and TechnipFMC sign a contract on PET enzymatic biorecycling
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 12:50am EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - CARBIOS SA ::CARBIOS AND TECHNIPFMC <<>> SIGN A CONTRACT ON PET ENZYMATIC BIORECYCLING.  Full Article

TECHNIPFMC AWARDED INTEGRATED EPCI CONTRACT FOR THE STATOIL VISUND NORD IOR PROJECT
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 04:45pm EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - Technipfmc Plc :TECHNIPFMC AWARDED INTEGRATED EPCI CONTRACT FOR THE STATOIL VISUND NORD IOR PROJECT.AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS ONGOING ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION (EPC) CONTRACT FROM STATOIL IN NORWEGIAN NORTH SEA.  Full Article

TechnipFMC awarded a well intervention contract in Australia
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 01:00am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc , FTI.PA::* TechnipFMC has entered into a three-year frame agreement with Woodside Energy Ltd in Australia for Riserless Light Well Intervention (RLWI) and subsea services, including intervention, installation, and plug and abandonment services.  Full Article

Technipfmc says was awarded a contract for Coral South Flng Project Offshore Mozambique
Friday, 2 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 2 (Reuters) - TECHNIPFMC PLC : :PRESS RELEASE REG-TECHNIPFMC TECHNIPFMC AWARDED A MAJOR INTEGRATED CONTRACT FOR THE CORAL SOUTH FLNG PROJECT OFFSHORE MOZAMBIQUE.TOGETHER WITH JGC CORPORATION AND SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES, ALL PARTNERS IN TJS CONSORTIUM WHERE TECHNIPFMC IS LEADER, HAS BEEN AWARDED BY CORAL FLNG SA* A MAJOR CONTRACT.  Full Article

TechnipFMC awarded a contract for the coral south FLNG project offshore Mozambique
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 05:00pm EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - Technipfmc Plc ::Press release TechnipFMC awarded a major integrated contract for the coral south flng project offshore Mozambique.Floating liquefied natural gas facility designed to produce close to 3.4 MTPA of LNG.  Full Article

TechnipFMC PLC News

BRIEF-TechnipFMC to buy Plexus’ exploration wellhead business

* To acquire Plexus’s Wellhead exploration equipment and services business

Earnings vs. Estimates

