Future Consumer Ltd (FTRE.NS)

Future Consumer Ltd : says entered into a joint venture agreement with LT Foods Limited and Genoa Rice Mills Private Limited . JV deal for undertaking business of manufacturing, marketing, sales, sourcing, distribution of sona masoori/regional south indian rice . co, Lt Foods shall have right to vote on reserved matters as provided under JV agreement . says co and LT Foods shall have right to nominate 2 directors each, on board of Genoa .says co and lt foods each shall hold 50 percent of the paid up share capital of Genoa.