Fortis Inc (FTS.TO)
46.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.03 (+0.06%)
$46.78
$46.75
$46.97
$46.72
643,238
776,369
$47.06
$39.58
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc
Fortis lowers conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share from 1,090 won/share. Full Article
Fortis Inc. announces termination of consumer share purchase plan
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc
Fortis lowers conversion price of 8th series bonds to 1,145 won/share
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series bonds to 1,145 won/share from 1,155 won/share. Full Article
Fortis lowers conversion price of 7th series bonds to 1,145 won/share
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series bonds to 1,145 won/share from 1,155 won/share. Full Article
Fortis reports strong second quarter earnings of $257 million
July 28 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc
Fortis to buy 26.1 pct stake in cosmetic distribution firm for 1 bln won
June 21 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::* Says it will buy 39,533 shares of a cosmetic distribution firm for 1 billion won and will hold 26.1 percent stake(39,533 shares) in target company after transaction . Full Article
Fortis and Teck announce Waneta Dam agreement
May 12 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc
Fortis reports Q1 EPS c$0.72
May 2 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc
Fortis lowers conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 1,082 won/share
April 25 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 1,082 won/share from 1,255 won/share, effective April 24. Full Article
BRIEF-Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase
* Fortis Inc. provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25% quarterly dividend increase