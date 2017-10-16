Fortis Inc (FTS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc :Fortis Inc. provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25% quarterly dividend increase.Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.425per share.Fortis Inc - ‍Five-year capital investment plan of approximately $14.5 billion for 2018 through 2022, up $1.5 billion from prior year's plan​.Fortis Inc - ‍Q4 2017 dividend increase of 6.25%​.Fortis Inc - ‍Average annual dividend growth target of 6% extended through 2022​.Fortis Inc - ‍Consolidated rate base is projected to increase from over $25 billion in 2017 to approximately $32 billion in 2022​.Fortis Inc - ‍Capital investment plan is mostly comprised of a diversified mix of projects​.

Fortis lowers conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share from 1,090 won/share.

Fortis Inc. announces termination of consumer share purchase plan

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc :Fortis Inc. announces termination of consumer share purchase plan.Says ‍intends to terminate its consumer share purchase plan ( "CSPP") effective September 13, 2017​.Fortis Inc says dividend reinvestment and share purchase plan will continue to be available to all shareholders resident in Canada and United States ​.

Fortis lowers conversion price of 8th series bonds to 1,145 won/share

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series bonds to 1,145 won/share from 1,155 won/share.

Fortis lowers conversion price of 7th series bonds to 1,145 won/share

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series bonds to 1,145 won/share from 1,155 won/share.

Fortis reports strong second quarter earnings of $257 million

July 28 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc :Q2 earnings per share C$0.62.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Fortis Inc - five-year consolidated capital expenditures through 2021 are expected to be approximately $13 billion.Fortis Inc - ‍consolidated capital expenditure plan of $3.1 billion for 2017 is on track​.Fortis Inc qtrly revenue $2,015 million versus $1,485 million.Fortis Inc - total cost of Tilbury liquefied natural gas ("LNG") facility in British Columbia is estimated at approximately $400 million.Fortis inc - Tilbury liquefied natural gas ("LNG") facility is expected to be in service in Q3 of 2017.

Fortis to buy 26.1 pct stake in cosmetic distribution firm for 1 bln won

June 21 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::* Says it will buy 39,533 shares of a cosmetic distribution firm for 1 billion won and will hold 26.1 percent stake(39,533 shares) in target company after transaction .

Fortis and Teck announce Waneta Dam agreement

May 12 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc :Fortis and teck announce waneta dam agreement.Fortis inc- teck expects to realize a net book gain of approximately $800 million on the closing of the transaction.Fortis - fortis will buy teck's two-thirds interest in waneta dam and related transmission assets in british columbia, canada, for $1.2 billion cash.Fortis inc - fortis will finance the transaction through a combination of cash on hand, debt and equity.Fortis inc - the waneta dam will operate as a non-regulated energy infrastructure subsidiary of fortis inc.Fortis inc- the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share.Fortis inc - under agreement, teck metals ltd. Will be granted a 20-year lease to use co's two-thirds interest in waneta.Fortis - teck has committed $174 million for second new acid plant which is currently under construction and scheduled to be operational in summer 2019.Fortis inc - teck metals will have an option to extend the lease for a further 10 years at comparable rates.Fortis - no cash tax will be payable on the proceeds from the deal.Fortis inc - teck will pay a break fee to fortis in event bc hydro exercises its right of first offer.

Fortis reports Q1 EPS c$0.72

May 2 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc :Fortis reports first quarter earnings of $294 million.Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.69.Q1 earnings per share c$0.72.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Capital expenditure plan on track.Over five-year period through 2021, corporation's capital program is expected to be approximately $13 billion.Fortis has targeted average annual dividend growth of approximately 6 pct through 2021.

Fortis lowers conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 1,082 won/share

April 25 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 1,082 won/share from 1,255 won/share, effective April 24.