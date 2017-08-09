Finning International Inc (FTT.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Finning reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.34

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Finning International Inc :Finning reports Q2 2017 results; increases dividend.Q2 earnings per share C$0.34.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Finning International Inc - ‍Equipment backlog rose by almost 30% from Q1 2017 to over $900 million at Q2 end​.Qtrly ‍revenue $1,581 million versus $1,310 million ​.Finning International Inc - Board of directors has approved a 4% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share from $0.1825 per share.Finning International Inc - ‍Now expect annual revenues to increase modestly over 5% compared to 2016​.Finning International Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $‍0.34​.‍has lowered its annual free cash flow expectation to a range of $150 to $200 million​.All figures in C$‍​.

Finning Q1 EPS C$0.28

May 10 (Reuters) - Finning International Inc :Finning reports q1 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share c$0.28.Q1 revenue fell 6 percent.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Finning international inc - equipment backlog( at quarter-end rose by 60% from q4 2016 to over $700 million.

May 5 (Reuters) - Finning International Inc ::Finning announces renewal of share repurchase program.Finning International - has received approval from tsx to renew normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 5 million of its common shares.Finning International Inc - NCIB, which will begin on may 11, 2017 and end no later than May 10, 2018.

Victoria Gold acquires Cat Mining Fleet for the Eagle Gold Project

Victoria Gold Corp : Victoria Gold: Acquires Cat Mining Fleet for the Eagle Gold project . Total cost of new fleet is approximately $50 million . Delivery of fleet is expected between late 2017 and Q3 2018 .Victoria Gold- Mining fleet will to two 6040FS hydraulic shovels, eleven 150 ton, 785D off-highway trucks and various auxiliary caterpillar mining equipment.

Finning International Inc : Finning reports Q4 and annual 2016 results . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.28 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Quarterly revenue $1.5 billion versus $1.54 billion.

Finning International Inc : Finning reports Q4 and annual 2016 results . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.28 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly revenue $1,491 million versus $1,537 million .Q4 earnings per share view c$0.29, revenue view c$1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Finning announces board chair transition

Finning International Inc : Finning announces board chair transition . Mike Wilson has elected to resign as chairman of board .Doug Whitehead, who was previously chairman of board and has been a member of board since 1999, will be replacing Wilson as chair.

Finning Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.20

Finning International Inc : Finning reports Q2 2016 results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.20 . Q2 earnings per share C$0.03 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly revenue $1,310 million versus $1,680 million .Q2 revenue view C$1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Finning International Inc : Says to purchase for cancellation up to 16.8 million of its common shares .Finning announces renewal of share repurchase program.