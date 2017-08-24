Future Enterprises Ltd (FURE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Future Supply Chain Solutions files for IPO‍​

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd :Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited Files for IPO‍​.Future supply Chain Solutions Limited Files for ipo of up to 9.8 million shares.IPO includes offer for sale of up to 7.8 million equity shares by Griffin Partners Limited.IPO includes offer for sale of up to 2 million equity shares by promoter, Future Enterprises.IDFC Bank Limited, IIFL Holdings Limited, Yes Securities (India) Limited are book running lead managers to IPO.

India's Future Enterprises posts June-qtr loss

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Future Enterprises Ltd :June quarter loss 454.6 million rupees versus profit of 3.15 billion rupees year ago.June quarter total income 10.46 billion rupees versus 12.73 billion rupees year ago.Approved sale of its unit Future Supply Chain Solutions and participation of co upto 5% of paid up capital of the unit.

Future Enterprises sells 9.02 pct of equity share capital of Future Consumer Ltd

July 6 (Reuters) - Future Enterprises Ltd :Sold on floor of stock exchange about 150 million equity shares which is 9.02 percent of equity share capital of Future Consumer Ltd.Shares bought by Future Capital Investment Pvt via inter-se transfer under block deal mechanism at prevailing market rate at time of trade.Says disposed its substantial investment in FCL; company will continue to hold 100 equity shares in FCL.

Future Enterprises denies discussion on logistics arm IPO at board meeting

June 19 (Reuters) - Future Enterprises Ltd :Future enterprises clarifies on news item on co's plans to raise up to 7 billion rupees via logistics arm IPO".Says categorically deny any such discussion or decision at board meeting by co.

India's Future Enterprises posts March-qtr loss

May 19 (Reuters) - Future Enterprises Ltd :March quarter net loss 1.96 billion rupees versus profit 182.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 9.81 billion rupees versus 8.31 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.20 rupees per share.

Future Enterprises posts Dec-qtr loss

Future Enterprises Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 416.4 million rupees versus profit 2.21 billion rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 9.45 billion rupees versus 32.66 billion rupees year ago.

Future Enterprises gets members' nod to appoint Dinesh Maheshwari as CFO

Future Enterprises Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Dinesh Maheshwari as CFO .

Future Enterprises seeks members' nod to appoint Dinesh Maheshwari as CFO

Future Enterprises Ltd : Seeks members' nod to appoint director in place of Kishore Biyani . Seeks members' nod to appoint Dinesh Maheshwari as CFO, executive director . Seeks members' nod for re-designation of Vijay Biyani as managing director of the company . Seeks members' nod for issue of securities of up to 12.50 billion rupees on private placement basis .

Future Enterprises executes deal for 14 pct stake sale in Future Supply Chain Solutions

Future Enterprises Ltd : Executed shareholders agreement and share purchase agreement for sale of 14% equity shares of future supply chain solutions . Post sale of 12.75% stake of fscsl, co to continue to be holding company of fscsl and hold majority stake of 57.42% in fscsl .

Future Retail announces managerial changes

Future Retail : V. k. chopra, non-executive and independent director has been appointed as the chairman of the of the company board . Kishore biyani, non-executive director has been appointed as the vice-chairman of the of the company board . Says dinesh maheshwari, has been co-opted as director and re-designated as executive director and chief financial officer . Vijay biyani has been re-designated as the managing director of the company .