Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FVI.TO)

Fortuna Silver Mines' CEO buys 131,800 shares at price of $4.51/share​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc ::CEO Jorge Ganoza acquired 131,800 common shares of company on open market, at a price of $4.51 per share​.

Fortuna reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc -:Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2017.Q2 earnings per share $0.06.Q2 sales $63.9 million versus $44.5 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Fortuna Silver Mines Inc qtrly ‍silver and gold production of 2,116,863 and 14,547 ounces, respectively​.

Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 earnings per share $0.08

May 24 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc :Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017.Q1 earnings per share $0.08.Q1 sales $64.8 million versus $42.7 million.Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Fortuna silver mines inc - qtrly aisc per ounce of payable silver was $6.08.Fortuna silver mines inc qtrly ‍silver and gold production of 2,033,191 and 13,200 ounces respectively​.Fortuna silver mines inc - in q1, zinc production increased 4% to 10.8 million pounds.

Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents

May 15 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc :Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents.Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents.Formal closure of inquiry process by SEC is expected to follow after filing of annual financial documents.Fortuna Silver Mines - Will be delayed in filing its interim financial statements and related MD&A for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.Fortuna Silver Mines Inc - Company intends to file interim financial documents on May 24, 2017.

May 15 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc :Q4 earnings per share $0.05 .Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report.Q4 sales $57.9 million versus $37 million.Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly silver and gold production of 2,120,098 ounces and 13,812 ounces, respectively.Fortuna silver mines -Qtrly all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver, net of by-product credits for gold, lead and zinc, was $7.33.

May 15 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc :Q4 earnings per share $0.05 .Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report.Q4 sales $57.9 million versus $37 million.Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Fortuna silver -management concluded that certain internal controls were not operating effectively, and as such material weaknesses were identified.Fortuna silver mines inc says management has commenced remediation of these material weaknesses in 2017.Fortuna silver mines-certain internal controls over financial reporting were not operating effectively,and as such material weaknesses were identified.Fortuna silver mines-co did not address all risks, controls related to revenue recognition, among others.Fortuna silver mines inc - management has commenced remediation of several material weaknesses in 2017.

May 15 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc :Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report.Q4 sales $57.9 million versus $37 million.Q4 earnings per share $0.04.Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Management concluded that certain internal controls were not operating effectively, and as such material weaknesses were identified.Fortuna Silver Mines Inc says management has commenced remediation of these material weaknesses in 2017.Certain internal controls over financial reporting were not operating effectively, and as such material weaknesses were identified.Co did not address all risks, controls related to revenue recognition, among others.Management has commenced remediation of several material weaknesses in 2017.

Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines

April 17 (Reuters) - Prospero Silver Corp ::Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines.Prospero Silver Corp- Fortuna will purchase 5.4 million units at C$0.28 per unit.Prospero Silver - will allocate c$1.2 million to drill testing selected projects and c$300k will be allocated towards co's generative efforts in Mexico.Prospero Silver-Fortuna will have right to select one of projects within 18 months from signing of definitive agreement to joint venture with prospero.Prospero Silver- Fortuna's right to select projects gives it potential to earn 70% interest by spending us$8 million over 6 years.Prospero Silver Corp- intend to begin drill testing at Petate, Matorral and Pachuca se projects as rapidly as possible.

April 17 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc :Fortuna provides update on regulatory review.Says today provided an update on ongoing regulatory review of company's 2015 annual filings.Fortuna Silver Mines-in connection with delayed filing, co applied for and received management cease trade order.Says SEC's review of company's 2015 annual filings is ongoing and that it continues to work diligently.Says expects to be in a position to complete filing by May 5, 2017.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc : Fortuna provides update on regulatory review and announces issuance of management cease trade order .Fortuna Silver Mines Inc - expects to be in a position to complete filing of annual financial documents by May 5, 2017.