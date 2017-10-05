Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - FERREXPO PLC ::PRODUCTION FOR 3Q 2017.Q3 TOTAL PELLETS PRODUCED OF 2.49 MILLION TONNES VS 2.54 MILLION TONNES IN Q2.LOWER PELLET PRODUCTION IN Q3 REFLECTS GROUP'S ONGOING PELLET LINE MAINTENANCE PROGRAMME.
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo Plc ::H1 REVENUE ROSE 29 PERCENT TO 591 MILLION USD.INTERIM DIVIDEND 0.033 USDPER SHARE."OUTLOOK FOR IRON ORE PRICE REMAINS UNCERTAIN, PELLET PREMIUMS REMAIN SUPPORTED AND WE ARE CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING A GOOD RESULT FOR YEAR" - CEO.HY TOTAL PELLET PRODUCTION 5,160KT VERSUS 5,723KT.HY REVENUE $591MLN VERSUS $458MLN.C1 CASH COST A (PER TONNE) $31.7MLN VERSUS $25.7MLN.1H 2017 PELLET PRODUCTION 5.2MT (1H 2016: 5.7MT) REFLECTS PLANNED PELLETISER MAINTENANCE.2H 2017 PRODUCTION TO BE MARGINALLY AHEAD OF 1H 2017.C1 CASH COST A US$31.7 PER TONNE (1H 2016: US$25.7 PER TONNE) REFLECTS HIGHER COMMODITY PRICED INPUTS.HIGHER CAPEX A OF US$45 MILLION (1H 2016: US$24 MILLION) REFLECTS IMPROVED FINANCIAL LIQUIDITY.FULL YEAR 2017 CAPEX A LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY US$100 MILLION.EXPECTS DEMAND FOR HIGH QUALITY IRON ORE, ESPECIALLY PELLETS, TO REMAIN STRONG THROUGH 2H 2017.
July 6 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo Plc ::Production for 2Q 2017.1H 2017 pellet production of 5,160 thousand tonnes (1H 2016: 5,723 thousand tonnes).Lower pellet production in 1h 2017 versus. 1H 2016 reflected a planned 55 day pellet line refurbishment.H1 2017 total pellet production 5.1 million tonnes versus 5.7 million tonnes year ago.
Ferrexpo Plc : Production for 1Q 2017 . Total 1Q 2017 pellet production of 2,624 thousand tonnes (1Q 2016: 2,887 thousand tonnes) .Lower production reflected scheduled pellet line maintenance in Jan, Feb and 55 day pellet line refurbishment which commenced on March 20.
Ferrexpo Plc : FY revenue rose 3 percent to $986 million . FY EBITDA rose 20 pct to $375 mln . FY profit before tax up $206 mln to $231 mln (2015: $25 mln) . FY operating profit, excluding foreign exchange gains, up 36 pct to $307 mln (2015 $225 mln) . FY record production of 65 pct fe pellets a to 10.5 mt, approximately 94 pct of total production volumes (2015 65 pct FE pellet production: 10.4 mt) . FY net cash flows from operating activities up 159 pct, or $204m, to $332m (2015: $128m) . Net debt reduced 32 pct to $589m as of 31 December 2016 (31 December 2015: $868m) . FY record sales volumes a increasing 3 pct to 11.7 mt (2015: 11.3 mt) reflecting higher sales to western Europe and north east Asia . FY c1 cash cost of production a reduced 13 pct to $27.7 per tonne, a ten year low (1h 2015: $33.4 per tonne) . Cash balance increased by $110m to $145m as of 31 December 2016 (31 December 2015: $35m) . Final ordinary dividend of 3.3 us cents per share proposed (2015: nil) and special dividend of 3.3 us cents per share (2015: nil) payable on 11 April 2017 . FY average realised pellet premium below 2015 levels, however, have now recovered strongly in 1Q 2017 . Expect group's net debt to EBITDA to improve further during year . Development capex increasing in 2017 to expand concentrate output.
Bookrunner: Ferrexpo : Bookrunner- intention to sell approximately 70 mln ordinary shares of Ferrexpo Plc representing approximately 11.9 pct .Ferrexpo : Bookrunner- Following placing, seller expected to hold about 71 mln shares, about 12.0 pct of company's issued ordinary share capital.
Ferrexpo Plc : H1 ebitda $160 million versus $176 million year ago . H1 production volumes from own ore grew 4% to 5.7 million tonnes .H1 revenue $458 million versus $512 million year ago.
