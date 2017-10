Formycon AG (FYB.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Formycon H1 loss widens to 2.88 million euros

Sept 29 (Reuters) - FORMYCON AG ::CLINICAL PHASE III STUDY WITH FYB201 CONTINUES ACCORDING TO PLAN‍​.‍GROUP PERIOD RESULT AT END OF JUNE 2017 STOOD AT EURO -2.91 MILLION COMPARED TO EURO -1.18 MILLION DURING SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​.IMPLEMENTATION OF DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION AGREEMENT FOR THE FYB202 PROJECT ANTICIPATED FOR SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR.‍TURNOVER OF EURO 4.80 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: 7.05 MILLION) DURING H1, WITH RESULT FROM FIRST HALF-YEAR BEING EURO -2.88 (-1.23) MILLION​.

Formycon signs term sheet for development of FYB202

July 24 (Reuters) - FORMYCON AG ::SIGNS TERM SHEET FOR DEVELOPMENT OF FYB202 AND CARRIES OUT CAPITAL INCREASE.GROSS PROCEEDS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 6.00 MILLION AS PART OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT.PLACED 0.2 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AT A PRICE OF EUR 31.50 PER SHARE.FORMYCON BRINGS IN FYB202; FORMYCON WILL BE INVOLVED IN COSTS AND REVENUES WITH UP TO 30% AND SANTO WITH AT LEAST 70%.

Formycon Q1 EBITDA loss widens to 0.51 million euros

May 30 (Reuters) - FORMYCON AG ::FORMYCON PUBLISHES FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017.Q1 ‍SALES REVENUES AND OTHER EARNINGS TOTALED EURO 3.38 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 6.34 MILLION)​.Q1 ‍EBITDA WAS EURO -0.51 MILLION (EURO -0.02 MILLION) BASED ON A QUARTERLY RESULT OF EURO -0.71 MILLION (EURO -0.19 MILLION)​.Q1 ‍REVENUES FROM SALES AND OTHER EARNINGS AT FORMYCON AG TOTALED EURO 2.16 MILLION. QUARTERLY RESULT STOOD AT EURO -0.77 MILLION​.

Formycon FY net result turns to loss of 4.1 mln euros

May 3 (Reuters) - Formycon AG ::In FY group increased its turnover by more than 15 percent compared to previous year to 19.5 million euros ($21.31 million) (2015: 16.9 million euros).FY group's EBITDA was -3.37 million euros (2015: positive 1.47 million euros), with net loss for year being -4.07 million euros (2015: profit of 0.58 million euros).In FY Formycon AG as group's actual operational unit achieved a turnover of 13.9 million euros (2015: 13.6 million euros).For 2017 financial year, anticipates an annual turnover in region of 25 million euros.

Formycon H1 turnover down at 8.76 mln euros

Formycon AG : H1 turnover was 8.76 million euros ($9.79 million), compared to 9.82 million euros in same period previous year . Annual result is greatly dependent on whether FYB202 project will be partnered in 2016 . H1 operating result stood at -1.17 million euros compared to 1.5 million euros during same period last year .Company continues to anticipate a rise in turnover to over 20 million euros for current year.

Formycon Q1 sales revenues and other earnings at 6.34 mln euros

Formycon AG : From January to March, EBITDA was -0.02 million euros (-0.3 million euros) based on a quarterly result of -0.19 million euros (-0.57 million euros) . Q1 at group level, sales revenues and other earnings totaled 6.34 million euros ($7.11 million), which represents an increase of 3.34 million euros . As already communicated, we anticipate a growth in sales to over 20 million euros for whole year at group level .Annual result will depend greatly on time at which we partner our fyb202 project.

Formycon comments on FY 2015 outlook

Formycon AG:Continues to anticipate a full FY 2015 profit, thereby confirming its existing guidance.