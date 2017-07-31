Goldcorp Inc (G.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Exeter Resource Corp announces shareholder approval of arrangement with Goldcorp

July 31 (Reuters) - Exeter Resource Corp ::Exeter Resource Corporation announces shareholder approval of arrangement with Goldcorp.At special meeting, holders of common shares approved plan of arrangement whereby Goldcorp will acquire all Exeter shares​.

Goldcorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.16

July 26 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc :Goldcorp reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share $0.16.Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Goldcorp Inc - ‍Program to implement $250 million of sustainable annual efficiencies by middle of 2018 on track​.Goldcorp Inc - ‍2017 guidance reconfirmed for gold production of 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5%)​.Goldcorp Inc - 2017 AISC guidance has been improved to $825 per ounce (+/- 5%) from $850 per ounce.Goldcorp - Qtrly gold production of 635,000 ounces at AISC of $800 per ounce, compared to 613,000 ounces at AISC of $1,067 for Q2 of 2016.Goldcorp Inc says Russell Ball, executive vice-president chief financial officer and corporate development, will be leaving organization.Goldcorp Inc - ‍jason Attew will assume role of EVP, chief financial officer in coming months​.Goldcorp - Targeting a further 20% increase in gold reserves over next five years while increasing production by 20% and drive down our all-in sustaining costs by 20%.Goldcorp Inc - Over last 18 months, $500 million of proceeds from non-core asset sales has been reinvested in two new projects.Goldcorp Inc - Qtrly revenue $822 million versus $753 million.Q2 revenue view $878.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Goldcorp announces sale of its minority interest in San Nicolas copper-zinc project

June 29 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc ::Goldcorp announces sale of its 21% minority interest in the San Nicolas copper-zinc project.Goldcorp Inc- deal for for cash consideration of us$50 million.Goldcorp Inc- entered into binding agreement with Teck Resources Limited for sale of its 21% minority interest in San Nicolas copper-zinc project.

Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares

June 20 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc -:Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares.Goldcorp Inc says now intends to move forward with a subsequent acquisition transaction to acquire remaining Exeter shares not tendered to offer.

Goldcorp reports take-up of Exeter shares

June 7 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc ::Goldcorp announces take-up of Exeter shares and mandatory extension period to june 20, 2017.Offer to acquire all Exeter shares has been accepted by holders of 74,992,886 Exeter shares.Goldcorp- period in which Exeter shares may be deposited is being extended for mandatory extension period of 10 days until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on june 20.

Goldcorp sets quarterly dividend of $0.02/share

June 5 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc ::Sets quarterly dividend of $0.02per share.

Goldcorp reports Q1 shr of $0.20

April 26 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc :Goldcorp reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share $0.20.Targeted annual sustainable efficiencies of $250 million, advancing project pipeline on track to deliver 20% increase in gold production over next 5 years .Qtrly gold production of 655,000 ounces at low AISC of $800 per ounce, compared to 784,000 ounces at aisc of $836 per ounce.2017 guidance reconfirmed for gold production of approximately 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5%) at AISC of approximately $850 per ounce (+/- 5%).

Goldcorp says Exeter, Cerro Casale deals not conditional on completion of other

Goldcorp Inc :Goldcorp Inc - Exeter and Cerro Casale transactions are not conditional on completion of other.

Kinross announces sale of Cerro Casale interest

Kinross Gold Corp : Kinross announces sale of Cerro Casale interest . Kinross Gold Corp - deal consideration includes $260 million in cash, payable at closing . Kinross Gold Corp - deal consideration includes assumption by Goldcorp of a $20 million payment obligation due to Barrick Gold Corporation . Kinross Gold Corp - expects to use proceeds from sale for its organic development projects and to further strengthen its balance sheet . Kinross Gold - agreed to sell 25% interest in Cerro Casale project in Chile, 100% interest in Quebrada Seca exploration project . Says deal consideration includes $40 million in cash, payable following a construction decision for Cerro Casale .Kinross Gold Corp - Kinross expects to use proceeds from sale for its organic development projects and to further strengthen its balance sheet.

Exeter to be acquired by Goldcorp in a deal valued at C$247 mln

Exeter Resource Corp : Exeter to be acquired by Goldcorp . Exeter Resource Corp - deal for total consideration of c$247 million . Exeter Resource Corp - Goldcorp will acquire all outstanding shares of exeter for consideration of 0.12 of a goldcorp share for each exeter share . Exeter Resource Corp - deal for c$2.58 per exeter share . Exeter Resource - Exeter's board of directors has unanimously approved transaction; recommends that exeter shareholders vote in favour of arrangement . Exeter Resource - under certain circumstances where transaction is not completed, exeter has agreed to pay a termination fee of c$8.65 million to goldcorp .Exeter Resource - all of directors and officers of exeter, who own or control about 8.4% of co's issued shares have entered support agreements with goldcorp.