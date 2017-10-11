GEA Group AG (G1AG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GEA sells its ice machine activities in France

Oct 11 (Reuters) - GEA Group AG :Says sells its ice machine activities in France.Says ‍turnover of unit was around eur 12.5 million in 2016​.

GEA CEO says underestimated the complexity of restructuring

July 18 (Reuters) - GEA CEO on conference call:Says increasing price pressure is noticeable.Says have underestimated the complexity of restructuring.

Gea Group says to build Asia's largest milk production facility in India‍​

July 13 (Reuters) - GEA GROUP AG ::TO BUILD ASIA'S LARGEST MILK PRODUCTION FACILITY IN INDIA‍​.THE ORDER SAID TO BE FOR A 'LOWER DOUBLE-DIGIT, MILLION-EURO AMOUNT'.MILK POWDER PLANT IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2018.

GEA says awaiting Q2 results before giving 2017 forecast

May 9 (Reuters) - Gea Group Ag :dgap-news: gea group aktiengesellschaft: gea announces figures for the first quarter.Q1 revenue 1.004 billion eur.Says order intake in q1 of 2017 almost matched level of previous year.Says despite reticence on part of customers to place major orders, company secured order intake of eur 1,136 million in period under review.Says operating ebitda rose to eur 96 million.Says macroeconomic uncertainties are expected to intensify.Says to see how gea fares in q2 of 2017 before venturing a prediction as to where in our performance corridor we will close year.

GEA CEO says U.S. business has picked up since Trump election

April 20 (Reuters) - GEA Group CEO at AGM:Says U.S. business has picked up since Trump election.Says customers in Mexico and all of South America, cautious due to concern over possible U.S. duties.Says hungry for further acquisitions.

GEA Group Q1 revenue up at 1.0 billion euros

April 20 (Reuters) - GEA Group AG ::Reports preliminary results for the first quarter of 2017.Q1 revenue 1.0 billion euros ($1.08 billion) versus 941 million euros year ago.At approximately 1,135 million euros, Q1 preliminary order intake was slightly down on same period last year (1,144 million euros).

GEA Group extends CFO's contract by 3 yrs until 2021

April 20 (Reuters) - GEA Group AG :Says Helmut Schmale to continue as CFO until 2021.

GEA Group to start share buyback on March 8

Gea Group Ag : Says intends to repurchase own shares in aggregate amount of up to eur 450m .Says buyback period of first tranche comprising a total volume of no more than eur 225m will begin on march 8.

GEA says UK customers hesitant on Brexit, forex

GEA Group AG : CFO says order backlog of 2.264 billion eur is a comfortable level for 2017 . CEO says would have to take measures if there were import tariffs in the u.s. . CEO says Brexit, forex effects are making UK customers hesitate in investment decisions . CFO says dividend policy foresees not falling below year-earlier level . CEO says won't feel full effects of restructuring until 1-2 yrs from now . CFO says expects to pay dividend of 0.80 eurper share again for 2016

GEA Group says 2016 operating EBITDA at 566 million euros

GEA Group AG : Says 2016 order intake 4.673 billion euros ($5.00 billion) versus Reuters poll average 4.63 billion euros . Says 2016 operating EBITDA 566 million euros versus Reuters poll average 571 million euros . Is looking to achieve moderate growth in revenue, an operating EBITDA of between 620 million euros and 670 million euros for 2017 . To achieve operating cash flow driver margin before investments in strategic projects of between 8.5 and 9.5 percent for FY 2017 .GEA Group AG - underlying economic uncertainties are not going to diminish in foreseeable future and that goes for current business year 2017 too.