Scout24 AG (G24n.DE)

Scout24 buys Austrian Gebrauchtwagen.at

Aug 23 (Reuters) - SCOUT24 AG ::DGAP-NEWS: SCOUT24 AG: AUTOSCOUT24 ACQUIRES AUSTRIAN DIGITAL MARKETPLACE FOR AUTOMOTIVE GEBRAUCHTWAGEN.AT.PURCHASE PRICE IS FULLY PAID IN CASH.MANAGEMENT BOARD OF SCOUT24 SEES TRANSACTION TO HAVE POSITIVE EFFECT ON ORDINARY OPERATING EBITDA MARGIN OF AUTOSCOUT24 SEGMENT.ACQUISITION OF GEBRAUCHTWAGEN.AT DOES NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON LEVERAGE RATIO OF SCOUT24 GROUP.

Scout24 H1 net income attributable to parent company up at EUR 54.9 million

Aug 9 (Reuters) - SCOUT24 AG :DGAP-NEWS: SCOUT24 AG CONTINUES ITS REVENUE AND PROFIT GROWTH PATH IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017.H1 REVENUE 233.4 MILLION EUR.‍REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​.H1 GROUP ORDINARY OPERATING EBITDA IMPROVED AT A DISPROPORTIONATE RATE AND WAS UP 12.3% TO EUR 122.8 MILLION.H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY OWNERS AMOUNTED TO EUR 54.9 MILLION IN REPORTING PERIOD (H1 2016: EUR 29.7 MILLION).

Scout24 Q1 group ordinary oper EBITDA up 8.2% to EUR 56.5 mln

May 10 (Reuters) - SCOUT24 AG ::SCOUT24 AG REPORTS SUCCESSFUL FIRST QUARTER 2017 WITH SOLID TOP- AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH.ACCORDING TO UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, GROUP REVENUES FOR Q1 2017 INCREASED BY 7.7% TO EUR 113.9 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 105.8 MILLION).Q1 GROUP ORDINARY OPERATING EBITDA WAS UP 8.2% TO EUR 56.5 MILLION, REPRESENTING A MARGIN OF 49.6%..ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2017 TARGETS.

Scout24 FY ordinary operating EBITDA up 18.4 pct to EUR 224.5 mln

Scout24 AG : Announces record 2016 results and robust outlook for 2017 . Surge in profitability with ordinary operating EBITDA up 18.4 percent to 224.5 million euros ($242.59 million) in 2016 yielding a margin of 50.8 percent . FY revenues up 12.3 percent to 442.1 million euros . Will propose a dividend of 0.30 euros per share for year 2016 to annual general meeting on 8 june 2017 . Confident that group's growth momentum will continue also in 2017 . 2017 organic group revenues are expected to record a growth rate in high single-digit area, while cost base should grow at a disproportionally lower rate .Expects 2017 ordinary operating EBITDA margin to increase by around one percentage point.

Scout24 Q3 revenues up 11.4 pct at EUR 110.5 million

Scout24 AG : Group revenues for Q3 2016 increased by 11.4 pct to 110.5 million euros (Q3 2015: 99.2 million euros) . Q3 ordinary operating EBITDA was up 18.5 pct to 58.2 million euros, representing a margin of 52.7 pct .Highly confident to reach targets for financial year 2016 communicated on Aug. 11.

Blackstone completes placement of 13.6 million shares in Scout24 AG- bookrunner

Credit Suisse : Blackstone Group L.P. Through Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L. and German Bmep Ord Gmbh & Co. Kg complete placement of 13.6 million shares in Scout24 AG . Have placed 13,646,225 shares in scout24, representing c.12.7 pct of total number of shares in an accelerated book-building at a price of eur 31.60 per placed share . Settlement of sale is expected to occur on 27 September 2016 ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).

Scout24 H1 group revenues up 14.2 pct to 215.9 million euros

Scout24 AG : Full year 2016 targets confirmed with margins now expected at high end of range . Group revenues for first six months increased by 14.2 pct to 215.9 million euros ($240.97 million) (H1 2015: 189.1 million euros) . H1 group ordinary operating EBITDA was up 14.6 pct to 109.4 million euros, representing a margin of 50.7 pct .H1 net income attributable to parent company owners amounted to 29.5 million euros in reporting period (H1 2015: 40.3 million euros).

Scout24 says unit ImmobilienScout24 acquiries my-next-home.de and immodirekt.at

Scout24 AG : ImmobilienScout24 further strengthens its position in Germany and Austria via bolt-on acquisitions . ImmobilienScout24 continues to pursue its strategy of content leadership, acquisitions of my-next-home.de and immodirekt.at strengthen offer and customer base in Germany and Austria . The acquisitions took effect on June 1, 2016 .Total purchase price of both acquisitions is in low single-digit million eur range.

Scout24 Q1 revenue up 12.9 pct at 104.7 million euros

Scout24 AG : Reports a successful first quarter 2016 . Q1 12.9 percent increase in group revenues to 104.7 million euros ($119.33 million) . Q1 operating EBITDA (excluding contribution from European Autotrader B.V.) was up 12.8 percent to 51.6 million euros, representing a margin of 49.3 percent . Q1 consolidated reported net profit for period was 12.6 million euros (Q1/2015: 11.3 million euros) .Confident to reach the targets for the financial year 2016 communicated on March 30, 2016.

Willis Lux Holdings 2, Deutsche Telekom and German Bmep Ord Gmbh & Co. place 12 mln shares in Scout24 AG

Scout24 AG:Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L says together with Deutsche Telekom AG and German Bmep Ord GmbH & Co. Kg have placed 12 million shares in Scout24 AG, in accelerated book-building process at 30.00 euros ($33.83) per placed share.Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L says settlement of sale is expected to occur on 18 April 2016.Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L says will receive gross proceeds of about 280 million euros from sale, Deutsche Telekom of about 79 million euros and Bmep Ord Gmbh & Co. Kg of about 2 million euros.