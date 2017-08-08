Edition:
Gabriel India Ltd (GABR.NS)

GABR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

198.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.25 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs199.00
Open
Rs200.50
Day's High
Rs200.70
Day's Low
Rs198.00
Volume
25,831
Avg. Vol
259,686
52-wk High
Rs222.50
52-wk Low
Rs99.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gabriel India June-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 04:07am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gabriel India Ltd ::June quarter profit 204.4 million rupees versus 200.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.66 billion rupees versus 4.07 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Gabriel India March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 15 May 2017 04:15am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Gabriel India Ltd ::March quarter profit 220.8 million rupees versus profit 209.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 3.88 billion rupees versus 3.63 billion rupees year ago.Recommended final dividend of 0.85 rupees per share.Says appointed Anjali Singh as executive chairperson.  Full Article

Gabriel India Dec-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 04:15am EST 

Gabriel India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 188.3 million rupees versus profit 175.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 3.67 billion rupees versus 3.52 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Gabriel India Ltd News

BRIEF-Gabriel India June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 204.4 million rupees versus 200.6 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

