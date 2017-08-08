Gabriel India Ltd (GABR.NS)
198.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.25 (-0.13%)
Rs199.00
Rs200.50
Rs200.70
Rs198.00
25,831
259,686
Rs222.50
Rs99.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gabriel India June-qtr profit rises
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gabriel India Ltd
Gabriel India March-qtr profit rises
May 15 (Reuters) - Gabriel India Ltd
Gabriel India Dec-qtr profit rises
Gabriel India Ltd
BRIEF-Gabriel India June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 204.4 million rupees versus 200.6 million rupees year ago