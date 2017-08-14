Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GAGR.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Golden Agri-Resources posts HY net profit attributable of $59.4 mln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Golden Agri-resources Ltd :HY revenue $3.80 billion versus $3.24 billion.HY net profit attributable to owners of company $59.4 million versus $133.6 million.No dividend has been declared for quarter ended 30 June 2017.

Golden Agri-Resources continues to have a positive outlook for FY 2017

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Golden Agri-resources Ltd :GAR continues to have a positive outlook for full year 2017 supported by increasing production volume.

Golden Agri-Resources sees lower 2017 capex budget

May 15 (Reuters) - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd :Golden Agri-Resources exec says CPO prices sustainable at current levels as global stocks remain low.Golden Agri-Resources exec sees palm production accelerating in H2 2017.Golden Agri-Resources sees total 2017 capex budget at $150 million, versus $180 million year ago.

Golden Agri-Resources says qtrly net profit $38 mln

May 15 (Reuters) - Golden Agri-resources Ltd :qtrly net profit $ 38 million versus $94 million a year ago.qtrly revenue $ 2,046 million versus $1,494 million a year ago.for rest of year, expect performance to be supported mainly by increasing production volume.

Golden Agri-Resources sees production growing by 15-20 percent in 2017 -Exec

Golden Agri-resources Ltd : Golden Agri-Resources Exec sees production growing by 15-20 percent in 2017 . Golden Agri-Resources Exec sees limited downside risks to current palm oil prices . Golden Agri-Resources Exec sees current palm oil prices sustaining throughout the year Further company coverage: [GAGR.SI] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Golden Agri-Resources says evaluating strategic alternatives for China oilseed business

Golden Agri-resources Ltd : Projected 2017 capex US$75 million in upstream operation . "Evaluating strategic alternatives and business model adjustment for China oilseed business" . GAR remains confident in robust demand growth for palm oil in long term ."Expect CPO price to remain supported by global demand growth".

Golden Agri-Resources reports FY core net profit $399.6 mln vs $10.4 mln

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd : FY revenue $ 7.21 billion versus $ 6.51 billion . FY core net profit $ 399.6 million versus $10.4 million . Propose final dividend of 0.635 singapore cents per ordinary share . "Operating performance will continue to be affected by prices of cpo and competing seed oils" ."Palm oil industry is expected to benefit from increasing demand particularly domestic consumption growth".

Golden Agri-Resources exec sees 15-20 pct lower palm oil output in 2016

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd : Exec says palm oil production recovery slower than seen in previous years . Exec says sees crude palm oil prices to stay range bound, at around current levels . Exec says expects to see 15-20 percent lower palm oil production in 2016 versus last year Further company coverage: [GAGR.SI] (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan) ((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Golden Agri Resources posts qtrly net profit of $39.5 million

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd : Qtrly revenue $1.74 billion versus $1.83 billion a year ago . Says no dividend has been declared for the quarter ended 30 June 2016 . Operating performance to be affected by prices of CPO and competing seed oils, climatic conditions . Qtrly net profit $39.5 million versus $10.4 million . Group's production will continue be affected by the El Nino weather condition . "Expect better results due to larger harvest volumes in the second half of the year" . El Nino weather condition impact may be mitigated by higher CPO prices . "Will continue optimising margins through further vertical integration of its operations" . "Expect CPO price to remain supported by lower production due to El Nino and implementation of Indonesia biodiesel mandate" . Upstream projected 2016 capex US$110 million; downstream projected 2016 capex US$110 million .

CFTC fines Golden Agri International for failing to report cash positions

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC): CFTC orders Golden Agri International PTE Ltd., an entity that operates as a processor and trader of crude palm oil, which it hedges with soybean oil futures contracts, to pay $150,000 for failing to report cash positions (failing to file CFTC Form 204 Reports as required by CFTC Regulation 19.01) . CFTC order finds that Golden Agri held or controlled soybean oil futures positions and, based on records provided by Golden Agri, that were reportable and constituted bona fide hedging positions . "The CFTC Order requires Golden Agri to pay a $150,000 civil monetary penalty, to cease and desist from committing further violations of CFTC Regulation 19.01, and to undertake to adopt, maintain, and implement internal controls that are reasonably designed to ensure that it complies fully with Regulation 19.01." . Golden Agri is a private limited company formed in Singapore and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. located in Indonesia, according to a notice from the CFTC . The CFTC regulates futures and options markets in the United States (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru) ((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6382 / 1298 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 ); Reuters Messaging: arpan.varghese.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)).