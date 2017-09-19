GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS)
433.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-3.25 (-0.74%)
Rs436.50
Rs436.00
Rs436.20
Rs431.25
170,622
3,306,739
Rs457.45
Rs300.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
GAIL (India) says LIC of India cut stake in co to 5.479 pct from Jan 2-Sept 15
Sept 19 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL (India) June-qtr profit falls about 23 pct
Aug 10 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL (India) clarifies on news item 'GAIL under CCI scanner for breaching competition norms'
Aug 3 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL India to consider issue of bonus shares
GAIL (INDIA) Ltd
Chartered Logistics gets order worth 361.5 mln rupees from GAIL
Chartered Logistics Ltd
GAIL (India) Sept qtr profit rises nearly three-fold
GAIL (India) Ltd
IL&FS Engineering & Construction gets 1.63 bln rupees pipeline laying contract
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
GAIL and Bloom Energy sign MoU
GAIL (India) Ltd
India cabinet approves revival of defunct fertilizer units in Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni
: India cabinet approves revival of defunct fertilizer units in Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni . Units include two closed urea units of Fertilizer Corp India at Sindri and Gorakhpur and Barauni unit of Hindustan Fertilizers Corp - India government . Fertilizers units to be revived by means of special purpose vehicle of NTPC, Coal India, Indian Oil Corp and FCIL/HFCL, via nomination route - India government . Units to serve as anchor customer for GAIL (India) Ltd's planned gas pipeline from Jagdishpur to Haldia - India government . Full Article
GAIL India places order for line pipes for Phulpur-Haldia/ Dhamra pipeline
GAIL (India) Ltd
Dominion sees Maryland Cove Point LNG export terminal on line in fourth quarter
Virginia energy company Dominion Energy Inc said Tuesday its $4 billion Cove Point liquefied natural gas export facility in Maryland was about 96 percent complete and was expected to enter service by the end of the year.