GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS)

GAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

433.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.25 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs436.50
Open
Rs436.00
Day's High
Rs436.20
Day's Low
Rs431.25
Volume
170,622
Avg. Vol
3,306,739
52-wk High
Rs457.45
52-wk Low
Rs300.75

GAIL (India) says LIC of India cut stake in co to 5.479 pct from Jan 2-Sept 15
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 06:14am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd :Says LIC of India cut stake in co from 7.498 percent to 5.479 percent between Jan 2 and Sept 15.  Full Article

GAIL (India) June-qtr profit falls about 23 pct
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 08:08am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd :June quarter profit from continuing operations 10.26 billion rupees versus profit of 13.35 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 116.86 billion rupees versus 109.48 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 10.18 billion rupees.  Full Article

GAIL (India) clarifies on news item 'GAIL under CCI scanner for breaching competition norms'
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 01:28am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd ::GAIL (India) clarifies on news item, GAIL under CCI scanner for breaching competition norms.Says out of 13 complaints for long term rlng contracts, 5 been dismissed by CCI while 7 referred to dg-investigation.Says "there is no material impact of aforesaid cases on the company".  Full Article

GAIL India to consider issue of bonus shares
Thursday, 19 Jan 2017 12:55am EST 

GAIL (INDIA) Ltd :Says to consider issuance of bonus shares and fund raising by issuance of bonds on private placement basis.  Full Article

Chartered Logistics gets order worth 361.5 mln rupees from GAIL
Monday, 2 Jan 2017 01:23am EST 

Chartered Logistics Ltd : Says Chartered Logistics bags order worth Rs. 36.15 cr from GAIL .Says order for the transport of polymer from galls petrochemical complex to different parts of the company.  Full Article

GAIL (India) Sept qtr profit rises nearly three-fold
Tuesday, 15 Nov 2016 05:13am EST 

GAIL (India) Ltd : GAIL (India) Ltd sept quarter net profit 9.25 billion rupees . GAIL (India) Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 120.58 billion rupees . GAIL (India) Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 9.21 billion rupees . GAIL (India) Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.30 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 142.40 billion rupees .The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the NSE.  Full Article

IL&FS Engineering & Construction gets 1.63 bln rupees pipeline laying contract
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 01:16am EDT 

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd : Says IL&FS Engineering Services bags 1.63 bln rupees pipeline laying contract .Says got contract from GAIL.  Full Article

GAIL and Bloom Energy sign MoU
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 06:24am EDT 

GAIL (India) Ltd : Gail and Bloom Energy partner to power India with clean and reliable energy . Signed a MoU with Bloom Energy to deploy natural gas-based fuel cell technology to generate electricity .  Full Article

India cabinet approves revival of defunct fertilizer units in Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 06:34am EDT 

: India cabinet approves revival of defunct fertilizer units in Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni . Units include two closed urea units of Fertilizer Corp India at Sindri and Gorakhpur and Barauni unit of Hindustan Fertilizers Corp - India government . Fertilizers units to be revived by means of special purpose vehicle of NTPC, Coal India, Indian Oil Corp and FCIL/HFCL, via nomination route - India government . Units to serve as anchor customer for GAIL (India) Ltd's planned gas pipeline from Jagdishpur to Haldia - India government .  Full Article

GAIL India places order for line pipes for Phulpur-Haldia/ Dhamra pipeline
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 08:37am EDT 

GAIL (India) Ltd : Places order for 341 km of line pipes for phulpur - haldia/ dhamra pipeline; line pipes to be procured for inr 5.50 billion .  Full Article

Dominion sees Maryland Cove Point LNG export terminal on line in fourth quarter

Virginia energy company Dominion Energy Inc said Tuesday its $4 billion Cove Point liquefied natural gas export facility in Maryland was about 96 percent complete and was expected to enter service by the end of the year.

