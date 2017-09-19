GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GAIL (India) says LIC of India cut stake in co to 5.479 pct from Jan 2-Sept 15

Sept 19 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd :Says LIC of India cut stake in co from 7.498 percent to 5.479 percent between Jan 2 and Sept 15.

GAIL (India) June-qtr profit falls about 23 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd :June quarter profit from continuing operations 10.26 billion rupees versus profit of 13.35 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 116.86 billion rupees versus 109.48 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 10.18 billion rupees.

GAIL (India) clarifies on news item 'GAIL under CCI scanner for breaching competition norms'

Aug 3 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd ::GAIL (India) clarifies on news item, GAIL under CCI scanner for breaching competition norms.Says out of 13 complaints for long term rlng contracts, 5 been dismissed by CCI while 7 referred to dg-investigation.Says "there is no material impact of aforesaid cases on the company".

GAIL India to consider issue of bonus shares

GAIL (INDIA) Ltd :Says to consider issuance of bonus shares and fund raising by issuance of bonds on private placement basis.

Chartered Logistics gets order worth 361.5 mln rupees from GAIL

Chartered Logistics Ltd : Says Chartered Logistics bags order worth Rs. 36.15 cr from GAIL .Says order for the transport of polymer from galls petrochemical complex to different parts of the company.

GAIL (India) Sept qtr profit rises nearly three-fold

GAIL (India) Ltd : GAIL (India) Ltd sept quarter net profit 9.25 billion rupees . GAIL (India) Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 120.58 billion rupees . GAIL (India) Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 9.21 billion rupees . GAIL (India) Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.30 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 142.40 billion rupees .The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the NSE.

IL&FS Engineering & Construction gets 1.63 bln rupees pipeline laying contract

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd : Says IL&FS Engineering Services bags 1.63 bln rupees pipeline laying contract .Says got contract from GAIL.

GAIL and Bloom Energy sign MoU

GAIL (India) Ltd : Gail and Bloom Energy partner to power India with clean and reliable energy . Signed a MoU with Bloom Energy to deploy natural gas-based fuel cell technology to generate electricity .

India cabinet approves revival of defunct fertilizer units in Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni

: India cabinet approves revival of defunct fertilizer units in Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni . Units include two closed urea units of Fertilizer Corp India at Sindri and Gorakhpur and Barauni unit of Hindustan Fertilizers Corp - India government . Fertilizers units to be revived by means of special purpose vehicle of NTPC, Coal India, Indian Oil Corp and FCIL/HFCL, via nomination route - India government . Units to serve as anchor customer for GAIL (India) Ltd's planned gas pipeline from Jagdishpur to Haldia - India government .

GAIL India places order for line pipes for Phulpur-Haldia/ Dhamra pipeline

GAIL (India) Ltd : Places order for 341 km of line pipes for phulpur - haldia/ dhamra pipeline; line pipes to be procured for inr 5.50 billion .