Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd (GALK.NS)

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals says ‍CCI imposes penalty on co

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd :‍CCI has imposed penalties on 4 companies including co for contravention of provisions of competition act, 2002​.Says Competition Commission Of India has imposed a penalty of inr 18.8 million on co.Order is outcome of case filed by delhi jal board against co under competition act, 2002​.CCI penalty to have no material impact on co.

India's Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals June qtr profit rises

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd :June quarter profit 953.6 million rupees versus profit 862.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 6.12 billion rupees versus 5.91 billion rupees year ago.

Bharat Heavy Electricals gets EPC order for 15 MW solar photovoltaic power plant

June 27 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd ::Says BHEL bags EPC order for 15 mw solar photovoltaic power plant.order by Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited (GACL) for setting up SPV power plant at Gujarat solar park at Charanka in Gujarat.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Dec-qtr profit rises

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 473.2 million rupees versus profit 143.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 5.42 billion rupees versus 5.23 billion rupees year ago.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals approves establishment of 14000 MTPA H2O2 plant at dahej

Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd : Approved establishment of 14000 MTPA hydrogen peroxide plant at Dahej with estimated project cost of INR 1.43 billion . Project cost to be funded from internal accruals/surplus generated from internal operations .

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd announces change in managing director

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd:Says that it has appointed P. K. Gera as managing director of the company vice A. M. Tiwari w.e.f. the date he takes over charge of post of managing director of the company.Says the company will intimate in due course to stock exchanges when P. K. Gera, will take charge as managing director of the company.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd says contract workers at Vadodara complex calls for strike

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd:Contract workers of the company deployed at vadodara complex have called strike from November 03, 2015 demanding higher bonus payment.Co is in dialogue with contractors for arriving at amicable solution.Operations at dahej complex are not affected by strike.Manufacturing operations at vadodara complex are maintained.Other contract workers are still on strike.Annual maintenance contract workers have resumed their work at vadodara complex from today morning.