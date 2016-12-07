Edition:
United States

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (GAME.NS)

GAME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

164.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.65 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs162.65
Open
Rs163.00
Day's High
Rs166.45
Day's Low
Rs159.30
Volume
46,748
Avg. Vol
123,776
52-wk High
Rs178.90
52-wk Low
Rs75.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports says board to consider buy back of equity shares
Wednesday, 7 Dec 2016 08:05am EST 

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd :Gujarat Ambuja Exports says board to consider buy back of equity shares.  Full Article

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
Monday, 18 Jan 2016 02:33am EST 

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd:Says that the company has fixed record date as Feb. 08, 2016 for purpose of ascertaining members eligible to receive interim dividend for F.Y. 2015-16.Says date of payment of interim dividend as Feb. 20, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd News

» More GAME.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials