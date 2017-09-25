Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAPR.NS)
188.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Rs188.05
Rs188.05
Rs192.65
Rs184.80
13,625
221,200
Rs209.00
Rs112.04
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gayatri Projects gets 14.83 bln rupees irrigation project
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Gayatri Projects Ltd
India's Gayatri Projects June-qtr profit rises
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects gets 13.63 bln-rupee irrigation contract with RNS Infrastructure
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects says India Max Investment Fund cuts stake in co
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects approves sub-division of equity shares
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects says Sembcorp Gayatri Power concludes construction of first 660 MW unit
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects to consider stock-split
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects gets 9.26 bln rupees highway contract in Bihar
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects secures a 12.55 bln rupee highway contract in JV with PTPS
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects June-qtr profit rises
Gayatri Projects Ltd