Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAPR.NS)

Gayatri Projects gets 14.83 bln rupees irrigation project‍​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Gayatri Projects Ltd :Says got 14.83 billion rupees irrigation project‍​.

India's Gayatri Projects June-qtr profit rises

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gayatri Projects Ltd :June quarter net profit 451.1 million rupees versus 163.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 6.60 billion rupees versus 4.40 billion rupees year ago.

Gayatri Projects gets 13.63 bln-rupee irrigation contract with RNS Infrastructure

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Says secures INR 13.63 billion irrigation contract .Says contract with RNS Infrastructure ltd.

Gayatri Projects says India Max Investment Fund cuts stake in co

Gayatri Projects Ltd :says India Max Investment Fund cuts stk in co by 2.82 percent to 3.82 percent.

Gayatri Projects approves sub-division of equity shares

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Says board approves sub-division of equity shares .Says board approves sub-division of nominal value of equity shares of INR 10 per share to INR 2 per share.

Gayatri Projects says Sembcorp Gayatri Power concludes construction of first 660 MW unit

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Sembcorp Gayatri Power concludes construction of its first 660 MW unit .2nd unit of 660 MW expected to be completed in Q1 of 2017.

Gayatri Projects to consider stock-split

Gayatri Projects Ltd :to consider sub-division of equity shares.

Gayatri Projects gets 9.26 bln rupees highway contract in Bihar

Gayatri Projects Ltd :Gets 9.26 billion rupees highway contract in Bihar.

Gayatri Projects secures a 12.55 bln rupee highway contract in JV with PTPS

Gayatri Projects Ltd :Has secured a INR 12.55 billion highway contract in a joint venture with Russian construction company PTPS.

Gayatri Projects June-qtr profit rises

Gayatri Projects Ltd : June-quarter net profit 163.5 million rupees versus 108.4 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 4.31 billion rupees versus 4.04 billion rupees last year .