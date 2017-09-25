Edition:
Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAPR.NS)

GAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

188.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs188.05
Open
Rs188.05
Day's High
Rs192.65
Day's Low
Rs184.80
Volume
13,625
Avg. Vol
221,200
52-wk High
Rs209.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.04

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gayatri Projects gets 14.83 bln rupees irrigation project‍​
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 02:21am EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Gayatri Projects Ltd :Says got 14.83 billion rupees irrigation project‍​.  Full Article

India's Gayatri Projects June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 07:38am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gayatri Projects Ltd :June quarter net profit 451.1 million rupees versus 163.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 6.60 billion rupees versus 4.40 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Gayatri Projects gets 13.63 bln-rupee irrigation contract with RNS Infrastructure
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 01:15am EST 

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Says secures INR 13.63 billion irrigation contract .Says contract with RNS Infrastructure ltd.  Full Article

Gayatri Projects says India Max Investment Fund cuts stake in co
Friday, 17 Feb 2017 02:30am EST 

Gayatri Projects Ltd :says India Max Investment Fund cuts stk in co by 2.82 percent to 3.82 percent.  Full Article

Gayatri Projects approves sub-division of equity shares
Monday, 26 Dec 2016 02:35am EST 

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Says board approves sub-division of equity shares .Says board approves sub-division of nominal value of equity shares of INR 10 per share to INR 2 per share.  Full Article

Gayatri Projects says Sembcorp Gayatri Power concludes construction of first 660 MW unit
Wednesday, 16 Nov 2016 07:50am EST 

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Sembcorp Gayatri Power concludes construction of its first 660 MW unit .2nd unit of 660 MW expected to be completed in Q1 of 2017.  Full Article

Gayatri Projects to consider stock-split
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 05:05am EDT 

Gayatri Projects Ltd :to consider sub-division of equity shares.  Full Article

Gayatri Projects gets 9.26 bln rupees highway contract in Bihar
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 03:23am EDT 

Gayatri Projects Ltd :Gets 9.26 billion rupees highway contract in Bihar.  Full Article

Gayatri Projects secures a 12.55 bln rupee highway contract in JV with PTPS
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 03:22am EDT 

Gayatri Projects Ltd :Has secured a INR 12.55 billion highway contract in a joint venture with Russian construction company PTPS.  Full Article

Gayatri Projects June-qtr profit rises
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 03:19am EDT 

Gayatri Projects Ltd : June-quarter net profit 163.5 million rupees versus 108.4 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 4.31 billion rupees versus 4.04 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

