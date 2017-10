Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (GARAN.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Garanti Bankasi secures $250 mln within the framework of international borrowing program

Oct 10 (Reuters) - TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ::SAID ON MONDAY SECURED $250 MILLION LOAN WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF ITS INTERNATIONAL BORROWING PROGRAM.

Garanti Bankasi signs agreement to secure EUR 200 million equivalent

Oct 2 (Reuters) - GARANTI BANKASI ::SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE A EUR 200 MILLION EQUIVALENT WITH 5 OR 6 YEARS MATURITY UNDER COVERED BOND PROGRAMME‍​.THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE LOAN WILL BE USED FOR SME FINANCING.

Garanti Bankasi faces fine and damage claim from French court and treasury

Sept 20 (Reuters) - GARANTI BANKASI ::FACES FINE OF EURO 8 MILLION IN CASE IN FRANCE WITH RESPECT TO ACCOUNT CLOSURE ACTIONS TAKEN BY BANK IN MID-2009 ‍​.THE BANK, JOINTLY WITH THE OTHER DEFENDANTS, WILL BE SUBJECT TO PAYMENT OF A DAMAGES CLAIM OF THE FRENCH TREASURY UP TO EURO 25 MILLION‍​.DISAGREES WITH THE JUDGMENT AND CURRENTLY INTENDS TO FILE AN APPEAL.THE LITIGATION IS RELATING TO TAX CARBON-TRADING FRAUD ALLEGATIONS AGAINST A NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS PENDING BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE OF PARIS.

Garanti Bankasi sells NPL portfolio of 224.5 mln lira for 14 mln lira

June 22 (Reuters) - TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ::HAS SOLD ITS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 114.5 MILLION LIRA AS OF MAY 17, 2017 TO SÜMER VARLIK YÖNETIM FOR 10.6 MILLION LIRA.NPL IS ARISING FROM CREDIT CARDS, GENERAL PURPOSE LOANS, OVERDRAFT LOANS AND EXPENSES.SELLS ANOTHER NPL OF 110.0 MLN LIRA AS OF MAY 22, TO DESTEK VARLIK YÖNETIM FOR 3.4 MILLION LIRA.THE SECOND NPL IS ARISING FROM COMMERCIAL LOANS, CREDIT CARDS, CHEQUE ACCOUNTS, INSURANCE RECEIVABLES, OVERDRAFT LOANS AND EXPENSES.

Garanti Bankasi signs financing deal with IFC for $150 mln equivalent in lira

June 1 (Reuters) - GARANTI BANKASI :SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE $150 MILLION EQUIVALENT TO TURKISH LIRA FINANCING, WITH 5 YEARS MATURITY FROM INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION (IFC) UNDER COVERED BOND PROGRAMME.

Garanti Bankasi Q1 net profit up at 1.53 bln lira

April 26 (Reuters) - Garanti Bankasi ::Q1 net profit of 1.53 billion lira ($426.54 million) versus 1.04 billion lira year ago.Q1 net interest income of 3.19 billion lira versus 2.49 billion lira year ago.Q1 net fee and commission income 874.8 million lira versus 781.1 million lira year ago.Non-Performing loans at the end of march 5.37 billion lira.

Garanti Bankasi sells 109.8 mln lira worth NPL portfolio

Garanti Bankasi :Sells non-performing loan portfolio of 109.8 million lira ($30.30 million) to Sumer Varlik Yonetim at 9.0 million lira.

Spain's BBVA closes acquisition of 9.95 percent of Garanti Bank

Spain's BBVA :Says it has completed the acquisition of 9.95 percent of Turkey's Garanti Bank, raising stake to 49.85 percent.

Garanti Bankasi proposes net 0.25 lira/shr dividend for 2016

Garanti Bankasi : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.29762 lira ($0.0802) net 0.25298 lira per share . Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend starting from April 24 .A gross cash dividend at 1.25 billion lira in total equivalent to 29.76 % of the paid-in capital of the Bank consisting of first cash gross dividend in the amount of 210.0 million lira equivalent to 5% of the Bank's paid-in capital and second cash gross dividend at 1.04 billion lira.

Spain's BBVA says is fully committed to Turkish business

Spain's BBVA : Says is fully committed to its business in Turkey, where it owns lender Garanti , despite uncertainty after attempted military coup . Says it will implement new cost initiatives in months to come .Says hard to see growth for the bank in Spain unless the market changes significantly.