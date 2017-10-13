Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gas Natural sells assets in Italy with capital gains of 190 mln euros

Oct 13 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA ::SAYS HAS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH 2I RETE GAS FOR SALE OF ITS GAS DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS IN ITALY FOR TOTAL OF 727 MILLION EUROS.REACHES AGREEMENT WITH EDISON TO SELL ITS 100 PERCENT STAKE IN GAS AND ELECTRICITY SUPPLY COMPANY 'GAS NATURAL VENDITA ITALIA' FOR 293 MILLION EUROS.SAYS TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO GENERATE POST-TAX CAPITAL GAINS OF ABOUT 190 MILLION EUROS.

Gas Natural board agrees to change registered office to Madrid

Oct 6 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA ::SAYS THAT, CONSIDERING THE RECENT SOCIAL AND POLITICAL EVENTS IN CATALONIA AND DUE TO THE LEGAL UNCERTAINTY THAT THIS CAUSES, THE COMPANY´S BOARD HAS AGREED TO RELOCATE ITS REGISTERED OFFICE TO MADRID AS LONG AS THIS SITUATION CONTINUES.SAYS THIS DECISION DOES NOT AFFECT THOSE COMPANIES OF ITS GROUP THAT PROVIDE THEIR SERVICES EXCLUSIVELY IN CATALONIA, AND IS ADOPTED TO MAINTAIN NORMAL OPERATIONS OF THE COMPANY.

Gas Natural says process of sale of assets in Italy in stage of selecting potential buyers

Oct 4 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA ::SAYS PROCESS OF SALE OF ASSETS IN ITALY IS IN THE STAGE OF SELECTING THE POTENTIAL BUYER.SAYS TO DATE IT HAS NOT BEEN DECIDED WHICH OF INTERESTED PARTIES WILL BE THE BUYER.

Abengoa awarded expansion of water treatment plant in Mexico

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ABENGOA SA ::SAYS AWARDED EXPANSION OF WATER TREATMENT PLANT IN MEXICO FOR GAS NATURAL FENOSA.

CORRECTED-Italgas CEO says rival could bid for all of Gas Natural's Italian assets

Corrects to make clear CEO said there could be a bid by a rival not Italgas for all of Gas Natural's Italian assets:to present binding offer for Italian distribution assets of Gas Natural, though will not overpay.there could also be a bid by rival for all Gas Natural's Italian assets including retail client portfolio as well as distribution network .

Italgas could bid for all Gas Natural's assets in Italy

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo says::To present binding offer for Italian distribution assets of Gas Natural, though not prepared to overpay.Could also bid for all of Gas Natural's assets in Italy, which include retail client portfolio in addition to distribution network .

Italgas says binding bids for Gas Natural Italy assets due end-month

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo says::binding offers for Gas Natural Italy's assets are due by end-September.

Gas Natural says in talks to sell 20 pct of its distribution network in Spain‍​

Aug 1 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA ::SAYS IS IN THE PROCESS OF NEGOTIATING TRANSACTION CONSISTING ON SALE OF A 20 PERCENT MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN COMPANY HOLDING NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION ASSETS IN SPAIN‍​.SAYS TO DATE NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN THAT RESPECT.

Gas Natural is awarded 250 MW of solar power capacity in auction

July 26 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA ::SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED 250 MW OF PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER IN AUCTION OF RENEWABLE ENERGY HELD BY GOVERNMENT.

Spain's Gas Natural says not in talks over any merger deal

July 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Gas Natural :Asked about potential merger deal with Portugal's EDP << >>, Chief Executive Officer Rafael Villaseca says no negotiation under way with any potential partner.