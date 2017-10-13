Edition:
Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC)

GAS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

18.41EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
€18.45
Open
€18.50
Day's High
€18.56
Day's Low
€18.36
Volume
1,464,123
Avg. Vol
1,079,425
52-wk High
€22.50
52-wk Low
€15.94

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gas Natural sells assets in Italy with capital gains of 190 mln euros
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 12:03pm EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA ::SAYS HAS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH 2I RETE GAS FOR SALE OF ITS GAS DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS IN ITALY FOR TOTAL OF 727 MILLION EUROS.REACHES AGREEMENT WITH EDISON TO SELL ITS 100 PERCENT STAKE IN GAS AND ELECTRICITY SUPPLY COMPANY 'GAS NATURAL VENDITA ITALIA' FOR 293 MILLION EUROS.SAYS TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO GENERATE POST-TAX CAPITAL GAINS OF ABOUT 190 MILLION EUROS.  Full Article

Gas Natural board agrees to change registered office to Madrid
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 11:21am EDT 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA ::SAYS THAT, CONSIDERING THE RECENT SOCIAL AND POLITICAL EVENTS IN CATALONIA AND DUE TO THE LEGAL UNCERTAINTY THAT THIS CAUSES, THE COMPANY´S BOARD HAS AGREED TO RELOCATE ITS REGISTERED OFFICE TO MADRID AS LONG AS THIS SITUATION CONTINUES.SAYS THIS DECISION DOES NOT AFFECT THOSE COMPANIES OF ITS GROUP THAT PROVIDE THEIR SERVICES EXCLUSIVELY IN CATALONIA, AND IS ADOPTED TO MAINTAIN NORMAL OPERATIONS OF THE COMPANY.  Full Article

Gas Natural says process of sale of assets in Italy in stage of selecting potential buyers
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 09:55am EDT 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA ::SAYS PROCESS OF SALE OF ASSETS IN ITALY IS IN THE STAGE OF SELECTING THE POTENTIAL BUYER.SAYS TO DATE IT HAS NOT BEEN DECIDED WHICH OF INTERESTED PARTIES WILL BE THE BUYER.  Full Article

Abengoa awarded expansion of water treatment plant in Mexico
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 05:51am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ABENGOA SA ::SAYS AWARDED EXPANSION OF WATER TREATMENT PLANT IN MEXICO FOR GAS NATURAL FENOSA.  Full Article

CORRECTED-Italgas CEO says rival could bid for all of Gas Natural's Italian assets
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 12:55pm EDT 

Corrects to make clear CEO said there could be a bid by a rival not Italgas for all of Gas Natural's Italian assets:to present binding offer for Italian distribution assets of Gas Natural, though will not overpay.there could also be a bid by rival for all Gas Natural's Italian assets including retail client portfolio as well as distribution network .  Full Article

Italgas could bid for all Gas Natural's assets in Italy
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 12:32pm EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo says::To present binding offer for Italian distribution assets of Gas Natural, though not prepared to overpay.Could also bid for all of Gas Natural's assets in Italy, which include retail client portfolio in addition to distribution network .  Full Article

Italgas says binding bids for Gas Natural Italy assets due end-month
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 10:47am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo says::binding offers for Gas Natural Italy's assets are due by end-September.  Full Article

Gas Natural says in talks to sell 20 pct of its distribution network in Spain‍​
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 03:42am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA ::SAYS IS IN THE PROCESS OF NEGOTIATING TRANSACTION CONSISTING ON SALE OF A 20 PERCENT MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN COMPANY HOLDING NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION ASSETS IN SPAIN‍​.SAYS TO DATE NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN THAT RESPECT.  Full Article

Gas Natural is awarded 250 MW of solar power capacity in auction
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 12:57pm EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA ::SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED 250 MW OF PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER IN AUCTION OF RENEWABLE ENERGY HELD BY GOVERNMENT.  Full Article

Spain's Gas Natural says not in talks over any merger deal
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 07:13am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Gas Natural :Asked about potential merger deal with Portugal's EDP <<>>, Chief Executive Officer Rafael Villaseca says no negotiation under way with any potential partner.  Full Article

CORRECTED-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

(Corrects to show Citgroup reiterates Gas Natural neutral rating) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

