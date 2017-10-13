Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gas Natural sells assets in Italy with capital gains of 190 mln euros
Oct 13 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA
Gas Natural board agrees to change registered office to Madrid
Oct 6 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA
Gas Natural says process of sale of assets in Italy in stage of selecting potential buyers
Oct 4 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA
Abengoa awarded expansion of water treatment plant in Mexico
Sept 14 (Reuters) - ABENGOA SA
CORRECTED-Italgas CEO says rival could bid for all of Gas Natural's Italian assets
Corrects to make clear CEO said there could be a bid by a rival not Italgas for all of Gas Natural's Italian assets:to present binding offer for Italian distribution assets of Gas Natural, though will not overpay.there could also be a bid by rival for all Gas Natural's Italian assets including retail client portfolio as well as distribution network . Full Article
Italgas could bid for all Gas Natural's assets in Italy
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo says::To present binding offer for Italian distribution assets of Gas Natural, though not prepared to overpay.Could also bid for all of Gas Natural's assets in Italy, which include retail client portfolio in addition to distribution network . Full Article
Italgas says binding bids for Gas Natural Italy assets due end-month
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo says::binding offers for Gas Natural Italy's assets are due by end-September. Full Article
Gas Natural says in talks to sell 20 pct of its distribution network in Spain
Aug 1 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA
Gas Natural is awarded 250 MW of solar power capacity in auction
July 26 (Reuters) - GAS NATURAL SDG SA
Spain's Gas Natural says not in talks over any merger deal
July 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Gas Natural
CORRECTED-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
(Corrects to show Citgroup reiterates Gas Natural neutral rating) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: