Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GATE.NS)

GATE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

239.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
Rs239.75
Open
Rs236.85
Day's High
Rs240.90
Day's Low
Rs236.70
Volume
15,297
Avg. Vol
210,544
52-wk High
Rs292.20
52-wk Low
Rs210.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Gateway Distriparks June-qtr net profit rises 24 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 03:51am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gateway Distriparks Ltd :June quarter net profit 120.4 million rupees versus profit of 96.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 889.6 million rupees versus 842.9 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Gateway Distriparks seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Prem Gupta as MD
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 06:59am EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - Gateway Distriparks Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Prem Kishan Dass Gupta as managing director.  Full Article

India's Gateway Distriparks March-qtr profit down about 36 pct
Thursday, 18 May 2017 05:48am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - Gateway Distriparks Ltd :March quarter profit 155.7 million rupees.March quarter total income 857.1 million rupees.Profit in march quarter last year was 245.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 953.1 million rupees.  Full Article

Gateway Distriparks Dec-qtr profit up about 44 pct
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 02:18am EST 

Gateway Distriparks Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 163.7 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 831.9 million rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 114 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 814.1 million rupees .Says Ishaan Gupta appointed as joint MD.  Full Article

