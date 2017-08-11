Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GATE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Gateway Distriparks June-qtr net profit rises 24 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gateway Distriparks Ltd :June quarter net profit 120.4 million rupees versus profit of 96.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 889.6 million rupees versus 842.9 million rupees year ago.

July 5 (Reuters) - Gateway Distriparks Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Prem Kishan Dass Gupta as managing director.

India's Gateway Distriparks March-qtr profit down about 36 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Gateway Distriparks Ltd :March quarter profit 155.7 million rupees.March quarter total income 857.1 million rupees.Profit in march quarter last year was 245.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 953.1 million rupees.

Gateway Distriparks Dec-qtr profit up about 44 pct

Gateway Distriparks Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 163.7 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 831.9 million rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 114 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 814.1 million rupees .Says Ishaan Gupta appointed as joint MD.