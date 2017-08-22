Gati Ltd (GATI.NS)
115.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.55 (-0.48%)
Rs115.60
Rs116.45
Rs116.45
Rs114.55
145,069
606,315
Rs149.65
Rs102.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Gati June-qtr consol profit rises
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gati Ltd
Gati Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit falls
Gati Ltd
Gati invests in multi-channel order management platform BrownTape
Gati Ltd
Gati says CFO Sanjeev Jain to resign
Gati Ltd
Gati Ltd June-qtr consol profit rises
Gati Ltd
REFILE-BRIEF-LightInTheBox, Gati form strategic business partnership aimed at e-commerce market in India
* LightInTheBox and Gati form strategic business partnership aimed at e-commerce market in India