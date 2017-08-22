Gati Ltd (GATI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Gati June-qtr consol profit rises

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gati Ltd :June quarter consol profit 183.1 million rupees versus 51.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 4.53 billion rupees versus 4.28 billion rupees year ago.

Gati Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit falls

Gati Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 49.8 million rupees versus 76.7 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol total income from operations 4.25 billion rupees versus 4.18 billion rupees year ago.

Gati invests in multi-channel order management platform BrownTape

Gati Ltd :Invests in multi-channel order management platform, BrownTape Technologies Private Ltd..

Gati says CFO Sanjeev Jain to resign

Gati Ltd :Gets members' nod for resignation of CFO Sanjeev Jain; last working day will be Oct 31.

Gati Ltd June-qtr consol profit rises

Gati Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 94.4 million rupees versus 78.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol total income from operations 4.26 billion rupees versus 4.16 billion rupees last year .