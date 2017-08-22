Edition:
Gati Ltd (GATI.NS)

GATI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs115.60
Open
Rs116.45
Day's High
Rs116.45
Day's Low
Rs114.55
Volume
145,069
Avg. Vol
606,315
52-wk High
Rs149.65
52-wk Low
Rs102.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Gati June-qtr consol profit rises
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 08:54am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gati Ltd :June quarter consol profit 183.1 million rupees versus 51.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 4.53 billion rupees versus 4.28 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Gati Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit falls
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 06:27am EST 

Gati Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 49.8 million rupees versus 76.7 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol total income from operations 4.25 billion rupees versus 4.18 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Gati invests in multi-channel order management platform BrownTape
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 07:34am EDT 

Gati Ltd :Invests in multi-channel order management platform, BrownTape Technologies Private Ltd..  Full Article

Gati says CFO Sanjeev Jain to resign
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 07:28am EDT 

Gati Ltd :Gets members' nod for resignation of CFO Sanjeev Jain; last working day will be Oct 31.  Full Article

Gati Ltd June-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 07:43am EDT 

Gati Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 94.4 million rupees versus 78.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol total income from operations 4.26 billion rupees versus 4.16 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Gati Ltd News

REFILE-BRIEF-‍LightInTheBox, Gati form strategic business partnership aimed at e-commerce market in India​

* ‍LightInTheBox and Gati form strategic business partnership aimed at e-commerce market in India​

Earnings vs. Estimates

