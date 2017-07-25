Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Games Workshop says profits for 2017 and 2018 likely to be above market expectations

July 25 (Reuters) - GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC ::GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC - PROFITS FOR 2017/18 LIKELY TO BE ABOVE MARKET EXPECTATIONS.GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC - TRADING HAS CONTINUED STRONGLY INTO 2017/18; SALES AND PROFITS FOR 2017/18 TO DATE "WELL ABOVE" SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR.

Bigben interactive and Games Workshop sign a licence agreement

Bigben Interactive SA :Bigben and Games Workshop sign a licence agreement.

Games Workshop says 6-month sales, profits ahead of board's expectations

Games Workshop Group Plc : Sales, profits in 6 months to Nov.27 2016 significantly ahead of those in first half of prior year, ahead of board's expectations . Estimates indicate an operating profit of c.13 mln stg for period . Sales and profits have further benefitted from favourable impact of a weaker pound .Royalty income is also expected to be ahead of prior year.

Games Workshop Group sees FY profit ahead of expectations

Games Workshop Group Plc : Expect group's profit for year to 29 May 2016 to be slightly above market expectations .Sales have been largely same as prior year across all channels..