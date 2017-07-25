Edition:
Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)

GAW.L on London Stock Exchange

2,291.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

41.00 (+1.82%)
Prev Close
2,250.00
Open
2,299.00
Day's High
2,348.00
Day's Low
2,213.00
Volume
65,056
Avg. Vol
83,948
52-wk High
2,348.00
52-wk Low
540.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Games Workshop says profits for 2017 and 2018 likely to be above market expectations
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC ::GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC - PROFITS FOR 2017/18 LIKELY TO BE ABOVE MARKET EXPECTATIONS.GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC - TRADING HAS CONTINUED STRONGLY INTO 2017/18; SALES AND PROFITS FOR 2017/18 TO DATE "WELL ABOVE" SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR.  Full Article

Bigben interactive and Games Workshop sign a licence agreement
Thursday, 23 Mar 2017 12:59pm EDT 

Bigben Interactive SA :Bigben and Games Workshop sign a licence agreement.  Full Article

Games Workshop says 6-month sales, profits ahead of board's expectations
Thursday, 1 Dec 2016 06:04am EST 

Games Workshop Group Plc : Sales, profits in 6 months to Nov.27 2016 significantly ahead of those in first half of prior year, ahead of board's expectations . Estimates indicate an operating profit of c.13 mln stg for period . Sales and profits have further benefitted from favourable impact of a weaker pound .Royalty income is also expected to be ahead of prior year.  Full Article

Games Workshop Group sees FY profit ahead of expectations
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 11:08am EDT 

Games Workshop Group Plc : Expect group's profit for year to 29 May 2016 to be slightly above market expectations .Sales have been largely same as prior year across all channels..  Full Article

