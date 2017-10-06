Bilfinger SE (GBFG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bilfinger extends cooperation with Statoil until 2031

Oct 6 (Reuters) - BILFINGER SE ::EXTENDS COOPERATION WITH STATOIL UNTIL 2031 WITH EXTENSIVE FRAMEWORK CONTRACT‍​.ORDER PERIOD 13 YEARS, TOTAL VOLUME OF AROUND 400 MILLION EUROS‍​.

Bilfinger wins waste treatment orders worth about EUR 30 mln

Aug 22 (Reuters) - BILFINGER SE ::BILFINGER WINS WASTE TREATMENT ORDERS WORTH A TOTAL OF ABOUT €30 MILLION‍​.ORDER FOR WASTE TREATMENT UNIT IN THE HINKLEY POINT C REACTOR‍​.SYSTEM DESIGN ORDER FOR AN ENCAPSULATION PLANT IN SWEDEN.

Bilfinger CFO: well covered with risk provisions for US projects

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bilfinger SE CFO tells journalists::Bilfinger cfo says believes is well covered with current risk provisions for US legacy projects.

Bilfinger wins order for rebuilding of methanol plant in USA

April 28 (Reuters) - Bilfinger SE ::Has been awarded a contract for rebuilding of a methanol plant that is being relocated from Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) to West Virginia (USA).Customer is a West Virginia based company, Liberty One Methanol LLC ("US Methanol").Work will commence in late April 2017, with a volume of 30 million USD, and will be completed in early 2018.

Bilfinger secures order in Oman

Bilfinger SE : Bilfinger says wins contract in oman via jv . longstanding successful cooperation with oil and gas company Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) will be extended by a further three years . Over the course of the remaining term of the joint venture, Bilfinger expects a turnover of around €200 million. Further company coverage: [GBFG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Bilfinger reports 2016 net profit above expectations

Bilfinger : Says 2016 order intake 4.056 billion eur versus year-earlier 4.301 billion . Says 2016 adjusted EBITA 15 million eur versus consensus for loss of 123 million eur . Says 2016 net profit 271 million eur versus consensus 155 million eur . Says 2016 cash flow from operating activities -224 million versus year-earlier 39 million Further company coverage: [GBFG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Bilfinger says CFO Axel Salzmann to step down

Bilfinger SE : Chief Financial Officer Axel Salzmann to leave Bilfinger SE / dr. Klaus Patzak to assume the role of CFO . Has today accepted request of Axel Salzmann to terminate his contract prematurely as of Sept. 30, 2016 and to step down from his position as CFO and member of executive board on this date . As his successor as from Oct. 1, 2016, supervisory board has appointed dr. Klaus Patzak today .Says outlook for financial year 2016 which bilfinger communicated on Aug. 10 is confirmed..

Bilfinger Q2 adjusted EBITA 2 million euros

Bilfinger SE : Says expects a significant decrease in 2016 output volume to about €3.1 billion for industrial unit (not group) . Says Q2 output 1.1 billion eur versus reuters poll average 1.07 billion eur . Says Q2 orders 1.03 billion eur . Says Q2 adjusted EBITA 2 million eur versus reuters poll average for loss of 4 million eur . Says Q2 adjusted net loss 1 million eur . Bilfinger says outlook for 2016 confirmed and specified . Wide harmonization of IT infrastructure . Bilfinger says realignment of administration will reduce costs . Bilfinger says initial savings already in 2017, majority of the roughly €100 million annual savings to take effect from 2018 Further company coverage: [GBFG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

New Bilfinger CEO Tom Blades to start on July 1

Bilfinger SE : Tom Blades to assume role as CEO on July 1 Further company coverage: [GBFG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Bilfinger says received attractive indicative bids for parts of Power unit

Bilfinger says : Has attractive indicative bids for parts of power unit - slides . Says still does not rule out sale of power unit as a whole -slides . Acting CEO says expects positive net profit for 2016 . Acting CEO confirms dividend policy to pay 50 percent of adjusted net profit Further company coverage: [GBFG.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).