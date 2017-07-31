Groep Brussel Lambert NV (GBLB.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert H1 cash earnings ‍​up at 359 million euros

July 31 (Reuters) - GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA ::ADJUSTED NET ASSETS AT END OF JUNE 2017 EUR 18.10 BILLION VERSUS EUR 14.98 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR 474‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 888 MILLION YEAR AGO.ANTICIPATES TO PAY A 2017 DIVIDEND AT LEAST EQUIVALENT TO THAT RELATING TO 2016 FY.SEES 2017 H2 CASH EARNINGS TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ASSET ROTATION.H1 CASH EARNINGS EUR ‍​359 MILLION VERSUS EUR 350 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Q1 consolidated net result group share turns to profit of ‍​233 million euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA ::Q1 cash earnings EUR ‍​83 million versus EUR 104 million ($114.00 million) year ago.Q1 consolidated net result group share EUR ‍​233 million versus loss of EUR 923 million year ago.Adjusted net assets at end of March EUR ‍​18.53 billion versus EUR 14.76 billion year ago.Expects to pay 2017 dividend at least equivalent to that relating to 2016.Expects cash earnings to be negatively impacted in 2017.

GBL acquires 15 pct stake in Parques Reunidos in spain

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA : GBL pursues its portfolio diversification with the acquisition of 15.0 pct of Parques Reunidos in Spain . Transaction is expected to settle around April 20 .Acquisition represents investment of 208 million euros ($220.6 million) for GBL.

GBL H1 consolidated net income turns to loss of 888.4 million euros

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA : H1 consolidated net loss 888.4 million euros ($992.61 million) versus profit of 719.9 million euros year ago . H1 cash earnings 350 million euros versus 339 million euros year ago . Adjusted net assets at end of June 2016 14.98 billion euros versus 15.92 billion euros year ago . As a result of the disposals of high-yielding total shares GBL’s cash earnings will be negatively impacted in 2016 .Expects to pay a 2016 dividend at least equivalent to that relating to the financial year 2015.

GBL Verwaltung launches a tender offer for 1 billion euro 1.25% bonds

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Sa : GBL Verwaltung launches a tender offer for its 1 billion euro ($1.14 billion) 1.25 per cent. guaranteed exchangeable bonds due 7 February 2017 guaranteed by GBL and exchangeable for Engie shares Further company coverage: [GBLB.BR] ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert proposes FY 2015 dividend and gives FY 2016 guidance

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA:Will propose approval of a gross dividend for 2015 of 2.86 euros per share.For 2016 GBL expects to pay dividend that is at least equivalent to that proposed for 2015.GBL’s cash earnings could be adversely impacted in 2016, albeit temporarily.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert completes sale of 0.7 pct stake in Total

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA:Said on Tuesday it completed sale of 0.7 pct stake in Total for 650 million euros.