Groep Brussel Lambert NV (GBLB.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert H1 cash earnings up at 359 million euros
July 31 (Reuters) - GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Q1 consolidated net result group share turns to profit of 233 million euros
May 4 (Reuters) - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
GBL acquires 15 pct stake in Parques Reunidos in spain
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
GBL H1 consolidated net income turns to loss of 888.4 million euros
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
GBL Verwaltung launches a tender offer for 1 billion euro 1.25% bonds
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Sa
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert proposes FY 2015 dividend and gives FY 2016 guidance
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA:Will propose approval of a gross dividend for 2015 of 2.86 euros per share.For 2016 GBL expects to pay dividend that is at least equivalent to that proposed for 2015.GBL’s cash earnings could be adversely impacted in 2016, albeit temporarily. Full Article
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert completes sale of 0.7 pct stake in Total
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA:Said on Tuesday it completed sale of 0.7 pct stake in Total for 650 million euros. Full Article