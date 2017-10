Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Great Canadian Gaming Q2 earnings per share C$0.43

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Great Canadian Gaming Corp :Great Canadian Gaming announces second quarter 2017 results.Q2 revenue rose 15 percent to C$161 million.Q2 earnings per share C$0.43.Great Canadian Gaming qtrly ‍adjusted shareholders' net earnings/common share of $0.43, increased by 13% when compared to same period in prior yea​r.

Great Canadian Gaming Q1 earnings per share C$0.29

May 9 (Reuters) - Great Canadian Gaming Corp :Great Canadian Gaming announces first quarter 2017 results.Q1 revenue rose 9 percent to C$143 million.Q1 earnings per share C$0.29.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Great Canadian Gaming says Andreas Thompson's employment with company as CFO has been terminated

Great Canadian Gaming Corp : Great Canadian Gaming announces change in management . Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated .Great Canadian Gaming - appointed Radek Kielar as interim vice-president, finance until such time as permanent CFO is named.

Great Canadian Gaming reports Q4 EPS $0.26

Great Canadian Gaming Corp : Great Canadian Gaming announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results . Says great canadian generated revenues of $566 million for full year and $143 million in Q4, increases of 22 pct and 15 pct respectively .Says shareholders basic net earnings per share $1.22 for full year and $0.26 cents for Q4.

Great Canadian Gaming posts Q2 earnings per share $0.36

Great Canadian Gaming Corp : Great Canadian Gaming announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2 revenue C$140.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$134.4 million .Qtrly earnings per share $0.36.

Great Canadian Gaming Q1 shr C$0.16

Great Canadian Gaming Corp : Qtrly earnings per share $0.16 . All figures in C$ . Great Canadian Gaming announces first quarter 2016 results .Q1 revenue rose 20 percent to C$130.9 million.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Great Canadian Gaming Corp:Says intention to renew a normal course issuer bid for up to 5,312,609 of its common shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's common shares in the public float.