Grupo Carso SAB de CV (GCARSOA1.MX)

Slim's offer over FCC accepted by 25.66 percent of total share capital

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA :Full takeover bid launched over FCC by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim via Control Empresarial de Capitales was accepted by 25.66 percent of total share capital of FCC, that is 48.30 percent of shares that were object of the offer.

Nueva Samede 2016 tranfers 2.5 pct stake of FCC to Inversora Carso

Inversora Carso SA de CV:Nueva Samede 2016 SLU transfers 2.496 percent stake of Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA to Inversora Carso for 6.48 euros ($7.22) per share, a total of 61.2 million euros.

Carlos Slim's takeover offer over Spain's FCC cleared by watchdog

Fomento De Construcciones Y Contratas Sa : Carlos Slim's takeover offer over the Spanish building and infrastructures company has been cleared by the stock market watchdog .Offer was formulated at 7.60 euros per share.

Inversora Carso buys 89,993 shares of FCC

Inversora Carso SA de SV:Buys 89,993 shares of Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA in the market for 7.6 euros ($8.5) per share.

Inverrsora Carso buys 194,265 shares of FCC

Inversora Carso SA de CV :Said on Monday Control Empresarial de Capitales SA de CV, unit of Inversora Carso SA de CV, acquired 194,265 shares of Spain's Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA at 7.5867 euros ($8.5) per share, while awaiting approval for full takeover.

Spain's competition watchdog approves Slim's bid for FCC, Realia

Control Empresarial de Capitales SA de CV: Said on Tuesday Spain's competition watchdog CNMC approved bid by Carlos Slim's Control Empresarial de Capitales for FCC and indirectly Realia .Says the bid is pending approval from the Mexican competition watchdog.