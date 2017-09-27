Edition:
Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV (GCC.MX)

GCC.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

92.95MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.98 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
$93.93
Open
$92.01
Day's High
$95.50
Day's Low
$92.00
Volume
146,979
Avg. Vol
151,272
52-wk High
$97.87
52-wk Low
$57.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cemex sells remaining direct interest in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 09:00pm EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cemex Sab De Cv :Cemex sells remaining direct interest in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua.Sold 31.5 million shares of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. De C.V., which represents approximately 9.47% of equity capital of GCC.  Full Article

Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23 pct stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
Wednesday, 25 Jan 2017 06:30am EST 

Cemex SAB de CV : Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23% stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua . Cemex SAB de-Co, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. to commence offerings that are expected to include up to 76.5 million shares of Grupo Cementos . Cemex SAB de CV-To commence offering of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua currently owned by Cemex at a range of between Mexican pesos 95.00 to 115.00/share .Cemex SAB de CV - Cemex intends to sell shares in context of Cemex's previously announced asset divestiture plans.  Full Article

Cemex agrees to sell some of its U.S. assets to GCC
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 06:34am EDT 

Cemex Sab De Cv: Cemex and GCC agree on terms and conditions for sale of certain U.S. assets . Says GCC will pay Cemex U.S.$306 million . Currently expect to finalize transaction before end of 2016 . Cemex's cement plant in Lyons, Colorado and cement terminal in Florence, Colorado are no longer part of assets being sold to GCC . Citigroup is acting as financial advisor to Cemex in transaction .Assets mainly consist of cement plant in Odessa, 2 cement terminals, building materials business in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, new Mexico.  Full Article

