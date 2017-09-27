Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV (GCC.MX)
92.95MXN
20 Oct 2017
$-0.98 (-1.04%)
$93.93
$92.01
$95.50
$92.00
146,979
151,272
$97.87
$57.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cemex sells remaining direct interest in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cemex Sab De Cv
Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23 pct stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
Cemex SAB de CV
Cemex agrees to sell some of its U.S. assets to GCC
Cemex Sab De Cv: Cemex and GCC agree on terms and conditions for sale of certain U.S. assets . Says GCC will pay Cemex U.S.$306 million . Currently expect to finalize transaction before end of 2016 . Cemex's cement plant in Lyons, Colorado and cement terminal in Florence, Colorado are no longer part of assets being sold to GCC . Citigroup is acting as financial advisor to Cemex in transaction .Assets mainly consist of cement plant in Odessa, 2 cement terminals, building materials business in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, new Mexico. Full Article
BRIEF-Cemex sells remaining direct interest in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
* Cemex sells remaining direct interest in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua