Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV (GCC.MX)

Cemex SAB de CV : Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23% stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua . Cemex SAB de-Co, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. to commence offerings that are expected to include up to 76.5 million shares of Grupo Cementos . Cemex SAB de CV-To commence offering of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua currently owned by Cemex at a range of between Mexican pesos 95.00 to 115.00/share .Cemex SAB de CV - Cemex intends to sell shares in context of Cemex's previously announced asset divestiture plans.

Cemex Sab De Cv: Cemex and GCC agree on terms and conditions for sale of certain U.S. assets . Says GCC will pay Cemex U.S.$306 million . Currently expect to finalize transaction before end of 2016 . Cemex's cement plant in Lyons, Colorado and cement terminal in Florence, Colorado are no longer part of assets being sold to GCC . Citigroup is acting as financial advisor to Cemex in transaction .Assets mainly consist of cement plant in Odessa, 2 cement terminals, building materials business in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, new Mexico.