Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (GDFR.NS)

May 30 (Reuters) - Godfrey Phillips India Ltd ::March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 13.50 billion rupees versus 11.91 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 8 rupees per share.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd : Godfrey Phillips India clarifies on news item "Godfrey Phillips in talks to sell marketing & distribution divisions" .Says no proposal has come before board on hiving off of marketing and distribution divisions of co.