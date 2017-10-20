General Electric Co (GE.N)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A GE Co : :Baker Hughes - Expect activity to stay flat through year-end till market has "better line of sight" into 2018 budgets, operators' production hedge positions - Conf Call.Baker Hughes says in Q3, Q-O-Q increase in orders was driven by shorter cycle segment, oilfield services and digital solutions - Conf Call.Baker Hughes says recorded negative impact of about $15 million in quarter as a result of supply chain driven delays caused by Hurricane Harvey - Conf Call.Baker Hughes CFO says major project investments remained low in oil and gas market - Conf Call.Baker Hughes CFO says in short term, expect headwinds on service orders from customers spend delays and low LNG order to continue - Conf Call.Baker Hughes says expect digital solutions to continue to grow in Q4, but off a lower base than Q4 2016 - Conf Call.Baker Hughes CEO says "Would definitely" expect Q4 to be better operationally due to seasonaility and some process changes - Conf Call.Baker Hughes CEO says expect oilfield equipment business to continue to be challenged, with some delays in some projects - Conf Call.Baker Hughes CFO says apart from forex, do not expect any appreciable increase in margin rates over next few quarters - Conf Call.Baker Hughes CEO says "We should have better order performance in 2018, but actually the revenue side continue to be pressured" - Conf Call.
Oct 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co : :General Electric says 2017 estimated financial outlook for Industrial Operating + Verticals EPS $1.05-$1.10.General electric sees 2017 Industrial CFOA of about $7 billion.FY2017 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oct 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co ::Quarterly continuing operations EPS (GAAP) of $0.22.Quarterly industrial operating + verticals EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.29.Quarterly total revenues $33.47 billion, up 14 percent.Quarterly orders $29.8 billion, up 11 percent.Says at quarter-end, backlog was $328 billion, up 3 percent.Q3 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $32.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.General Electric's CEO says "this was a very challenging quarter".General Electric Co CEO says majority businesses had solid q3 earnings performance, offset by decline in "power performance in difficult market".Says EPS impacted by $0.16 in quarter, including impairments of $0.13, higher restructuring and lower gains of $0.03.
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A Ge Co ::Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.24.Qtrly revenue of $5.4 billion, down 1% sequentially and flat year-over-year on a combined business basis."In our Oilfield Services segment, we continue to see growth driven by our well construction business in North America".Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) were $0.05.In Oilfield Services segment, international activity "remains muted" with rig count flat year-to-date."In our Oilfield Equipment segment, subsea market continues to be challenging"."We expect overall oil and gas environment to remain challenging for rest of year".In Oilfield Equipment segment, "activity remains low and price continues to be pressured".In overall O&G environment, seen some improvement in activity but not seen meaningful increases in customer capital commitments.In Oilfield Equipment segment, expect subsea market to be challenged in short term, "little sign" of significant recovery in 2018.Adjusted operating income for Q3 excludes adjustments of $362 million before tax, related to restructuring charges, merger and related costs.Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $5.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Apple & GE partner to bring Predix industrial apps to iPhone & iPad.Apple - co, GE announced partnership to deliver industrial apps designed to bring data from Predix, GE's industrial IOT platform, to iPhone and iPad.Apple inc - Apple will promote GE's Predix as industrial IOT analytics platform of choice to its customers and developers.
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Teradata Corp :GE Aviation and Teradata form strategic partnership to bridge the gap between aviation operations and business.Teradata Corp - GE and Teradata will jointly provide products and services to specified commercial aviation markets.Teradata Corp - strategic partnership with GE Aviation focused on providing business outcomes driven by analytics for airlines.
Oct 12 (Reuters) - GE Capital Aviation Services: :GE Capital Aviation Services says acquired 747-8 freighter (MSN 63378) from Boeing Capital; will continue existing aircraft lease with airbridgecargo.
Oct 11 (Reuters) - :Baker Hughes A GE Co recently held takeover talks with Subsea 7 SA - WSJ, citing sources.Baker Hughes A GE Co takeover talks with Subsea 7 SA recently broke down over price - WSJ, citing sources.
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc :amazon web services says general electric has selected aws as its preferred cloud provider.
