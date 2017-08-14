Gibson Energy Inc (GEI.TO)
M&G Investments says believes Gibson Energy should commence strategic review of all options, including sale of co
Aug 14 (Reuters) - M&G Investments::M&G Investments requests initiation of strategic review process for Gibson Energy Inc..Says M&G currently manages funds owning approximately 19.4 percent of outstanding shares of Gibson.Company should exit all lines of its trucking business that are not associated with core infrastructure assets of company.Says Gibson Energy should sell Moose Jaw refinery and its affiliated lines of business and use proceeds to reduce debt.Believe Gibson Energy should commence a strategic review of all options, including sale of co, with help of independent investment bank.On Aug 14, delivered letter to James M. Estey, Chairman of Gibson Energy's board discussing its views, measures Gibson should take . Full Article
Gibson Energy Inc : Confirms it received a non-binding, highly conditional proposal for discussion, from an unknown, unidentifiable foreign entity . Other than initiation of process to divest industrial propane business, gibsons is not seeking expressions of interest for its business . Board "seriously considered" proposal and retained independent legal and financial advisors to assist it in "careful deliberations" .Board unanimously concluded that proposal represented inadequate value to shareholders and was not in co's best interests to pursue. Full Article
CALGARY, Alberta M&G Investment Management Ltd, the largest shareholder in Canada's Gibson Energy , on Monday urged the Calgary-based oil and gas infrastructure company to launch a strategic review process to cut costs and boost returns.