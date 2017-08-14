Gibson Energy Inc (GEI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

‍M&G Investments says believes Gibson Energy should commence strategic review of all options, including sale of co

Aug 14 (Reuters) - M&G Investments::M&G Investments requests initiation of strategic review process for Gibson Energy Inc..Says ‍M&G currently manages funds owning approximately 19.4 percent of outstanding shares of Gibson​.Company should exit all lines of its trucking business that are not associated with core infrastructure assets of company.Says ‍Gibson Energy should sell Moose Jaw refinery and its affiliated lines of business and use proceeds to reduce debt.Believe Gibson Energy should commence a strategic review of all options, including sale of co, with help of independent investment bank​.On Aug 14, delivered letter to James M. Estey, Chairman of Gibson Energy's board discussing its views, measures Gibson should take ​.

Gibsons announces change to board of directors

June 19 (Reuters) - Gibson Energy Inc :Gibsons announces change to board of directors.Gibson Energy Inc says announced that incoming president and chief executive officer, Steve Spaulding, has been appointed to board of directors.Gibson Energy -Former president and CEO, Stewart Hanlon, has stepped down from board, effective today, as part of company's leadership succession.

Gibsons reports qtrly loss per share $0.07

May 8 (Reuters) - Gibson Energy Inc :Gibsons reports financial results for first quarter 2017 and pending retirement of CEO.Says announces pending retirement of its president and Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Hanlon.Gibson Energy Inc says board commenced a search and hopes to be in a position to announce new president and CEO in near term.Gibson Energy - Qtrly loss per share $0.07.Gibson Energy Inc says Hanlon will continue in his current role until his successor has joined Gibsons.

Gibsons announces pricing of senior unsecured notes

Gibson Energy Inc : Gibsons announces pricing of senior unsecured notes .Gibson Energy-to issue & sell C$350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25%, senior unsecured notes due July 15,2024 on exempt private placement basis.

Gibsons commences cash tender offers for outstanding Canadian dollar notes due 2020

Gibson Energy Inc :Gibsons commences cash tender offers for outstanding Canadian dollar notes due 2020 and U.S. Dollar notes due 2021.

Gibsons announces proposed private placement of senior unsecured notes

Gibson Energy Inc : Gibsons announces proposed private placement of senior unsecured notes . Gibson Energy Inc - intention to issue, on an exempt private placement basis, C$300 million senior unsecured notes . Gibson Energy Inc - cash tender offers to purchase any and all of its outstanding Canadian-dollar denominated 7.0% senior unsecured notes due 2020 . Gibson Energy Inc - intends to utilize net proceeds from private placement to repay certain indebtedness of company . Gibson Energy - also announced cash tender offers to purchase up to us$275 million of its U.S. dollar denominated 6.75% senior unsecured notes due 2021 .Gibson Energy Inc - tender offers designed to further refinance Gibsons' long-term indebtedness among other things.

Gibson Energy qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.36

Gibson Energy : Gibsons reports financial results for 2016 . "Decided to maintain our current dividend level" . "We are confident in our positive outlook for continued cash flow growth in 2017 and beyond" . Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.36 .Qtrly revenue $1.4 million versus $1.2 million.

Gibson Energy to sell its industrial propane business to Superior Plus LP for $412 mln

Gibson Energy Inc : Gibson Energy Inc- entered into an agreement to sell its industrial propane business for cash consideration of $412 million to Superior Plus LP . Gibson Energy Inc - as part of sale, Superior has agreed to 5-year wholesale supply and truck transportation agreements .Gibson Energy Inc- "transaction will allow us to strengthen our capital structure through debt reduction".

Gibson Energy Inc says board has approved a 2017 growth capital expenditure budget

Gibson Energy Inc : Gibson energy inc says board of directors has approved a 2017 growth capital expenditure budget in range of $150 million to $250 million . Additionally, board of directors has approved allocation of $45 million to upgrade and replacement capital expenditures .Gibson energy inc says is estimating that growth capital expenditures in 2018 will be similar to 2017, in $150 million to $250 million range.

Gibson Energy confirms it received proposal for discussion from unknown foreign entity

Gibson Energy Inc : Confirms it received a non-binding, highly conditional proposal for discussion, from an unknown, unidentifiable foreign entity . Other than initiation of process to divest industrial propane business, gibsons is not seeking expressions of interest for its business . Board "seriously considered" proposal and retained independent legal and financial advisors to assist it in "careful deliberations" .Board unanimously concluded that proposal represented inadequate value to shareholders and was not in co's best interests to pursue.