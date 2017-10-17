Rallye SA (GENC.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Casino confirms 2017 targets, says no demands from Amazon over its purchasing centre

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Casino :Says confirms financial targets for 2017.Casino finance director says there has been a lot of "fake news" concerning Amazon and retailers.Finance director says Amazon has not made any demands to Casino regarding using its purchasing center.

Fonciere Euris H1 net result group share turns to loss of 78 million euros

July 28 (Reuters) - FONCIERE EURIS SA ::H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 78 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 658 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 451 MILLION VERSUS EUR 246 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR 18.98 BILLION VERSUS EUR 17.30 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Finatis H1 net result stable at 16.6 million euros

July 28 (Reuters) - Finatis SA ::H1 NET RESULTS EUR 16.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR 18.98 BILLION VERSUS EUR 17.30 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 451 MILLION VERSUS EUR 246 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Rallye net result group share swings to a loss of‍​ 131 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - RALLYE SA ::H1 EBITDA EUR 811‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 596 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET SALES EUR ‍​18.97 BILLION VERSUS EUR 17.30 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​ 131 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 1.22 BILLION YEAR AGO.CASINO REVISES ITS GUIDANCE FOR THE GROWTH IN CONSOLIDATED TRADING PROFIT UP TO AT LEAST 20%.IN FRANCE, CASINO AIMS TO ACHIEVE ABOVE 15% GROWTH IN FOOD RETAIL TRADING PROFIT AND FORECASTS CONTRIBUTION FROM ITS PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES OF C. €60M.

Rallye announces successful bond issuance of 350 million euros

May 16 (Reuters) - RALLYE SA :RALLYE: SUCCESS OF THE €350M BOND ISSUE, WITH A MATURITY ABOVE FIVE YEARS AND A YIELD AT 4.375%.TRANSACTION HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE.ORDER BOOK IN EXCESS OF EUR 2.6 BILLION ON FINAL TERMS.CAPITAL INCREASE TO REFINANCE OCTOBER 2018 BOND, WITH A YIELD OF 4.375%.

Rallye appoints Franck Hattab General Manager

Rallye SA :Franck Hattab is appointed General Manager.

Fonciere Euris FY revenue up at 36.79 billion euros

Fonciere Euris SA : FY recurring operating income 1.05 billion euros ($1.12 billion) versus 1.08 billion euros year ago . FY revenue 36.79 billion euros versus 36.01 billion euros year ago .Proposes dividend of 2.15 euros per share.

Finatis FY net result group share swings to profit of 622 million euros

Finatis SA : FY recurring operating income 1.05 billion euros ($1.12 billion) versus 1.08 billion euros year ago . FY net profit group share 622 million euros versus loss of 71 million euros year ago . FY revenue 36.79 billion euros versus 36.01 billion euros year ago .Proposes dividend of 2.0 euros per share.

Rallye consolidated FY net sales amounted to 36.8 billion euros

Rallye SA : Consolidated FY net sales amounted to 36.8 billion euros ($38.95 billion) versus 35.99 billion euros year ago . Decrease in FY net financial debt, at 2,899 million euros versus 2,968 million euros at year end 2015 . Underlying net profit from continuing operations, group share, stood at 17 million euros in 2016, compared to 3 million euros in 2015 . In 2016, consolidated EBITDA to consolidated net cost of debt ratio amounted to 3.93X (versus a covenant at 2.75X) .FY consolidated net loss 166 million euros versus profit of 1.20 billion euros year ago.

Rallye completes its inaugural 75 million Swiss francs bond issue

Rallye SA : Rallye successfully completes its inaugural 75 Million Swiss francs ($73.88 million) bond issue . Issued an inaugural 75 million Swiss francs denominated bond with a 4 year maturity and a coupon of 4 pct .New bond has been swapped to euro, allowing Rallye to secure an Euro coupon below 5 pct.