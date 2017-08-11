Edition:
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (GEOE.NS)

GEOE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

61.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.35 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs60.85
Open
Rs61.30
Day's High
Rs62.00
Day's Low
Rs60.80
Volume
384,950
Avg. Vol
905,833
52-wk High
Rs65.35
52-wk Low
Rs32.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Genus Power Infrastructures June-qtr profit falls
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 07:57am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd :June quarter net profit 142.3 million rupees versus profit 162. 6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 1.90 billion rupees versus 1.90 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Genus Power Infrastructures to set up new manufacturing unit
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 06:22am EST 

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd :Plan to set up new manufacturing unit at a cost of 240 million rupees.  Full Article

Genus Power Infra approves interim dividend of 0.10 rupees per share
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 06:19am EST 

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd :Says approved interim dividend of INR 0.10 per share.  Full Article

Genus Power Infrastructures Dec-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 06:11am EST 

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 122.1 million rupees versus 171.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 1.86 billion rupees versus 2.06 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

