Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (GEOE.NS)
GEOE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
61.20INR
19 Oct 2017
61.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.35 (+0.58%)
Rs0.35 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs60.85
Rs60.85
Open
Rs61.30
Rs61.30
Day's High
Rs62.00
Rs62.00
Day's Low
Rs60.80
Rs60.80
Volume
384,950
384,950
Avg. Vol
905,833
905,833
52-wk High
Rs65.35
Rs65.35
52-wk Low
Rs32.75
Rs32.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Genus Power Infrastructures June-qtr profit falls
Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
Genus Power Infrastructures to set up new manufacturing unit
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
Genus Power Infra approves interim dividend of 0.10 rupees per share
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
Genus Power Infrastructures Dec-qtr profit falls
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd