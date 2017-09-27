Ge Power India Ltd (GEPO.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GE Power India gets contract by Doosan Power Systems India

Sept 27 (Reuters) - GE Power India Ltd :Says got contract worth about INR 3.28 billion by Doosan Power Systems India Pvt. Ltd.Contract to supply 4 units of 660 mw electrostatic precipitator for power projects of UP government.

GE Power India posts June-qtr profit

July 31 (Reuters) - GE Power India Ltd ::June quarter net profit after tax 105.8 million rupees versus loss of 630.7 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 3.88 billion rupees versus 4.28 billion rupees last year.Says Andrew H Deleone appointed as managing director.Gets members' nod for dividend of INR 3 per share.

GE Power India March-qtr profit up 22.7 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - GE Power India Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 30 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 390.4 million rupees.March quarter total income 3.72 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 318.1 million rupees as per ind-as; total income 4.24 billion rupees.Says appointed Vishal K Wanchoo as non-exec chairman.

GE Power India gets contract worth about 2.38 bln rupees

GE Power India Ltd : Award of contract . Contract worth approximately INR 2,376 million .Ge power india ltd says contract for supply 1 x 150 MW CFB boiler and electrostatic precipitator components.

GE Power India posts Dec-qtr profit

GE Power India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.21 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 8.12 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 540.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4 billion rupees.

ALSTOM India posts June-qtr loss

ALSTOM India Ltd : Says June -quarter net loss 630.1 million rupees . Says June -quarter total income from operations 3.85 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 124.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.21 billion rupees .

Alstom India march-quarter net profit falls

Alstom India Ltd :March-quarter net profit 274 million rupees; net sales 3.70 billion rupees.

ALSTOM India decided to right-size scale of operations of co

ALSTOM India Ltd : Decided to right-size scale of operations of co; will lead to rationalizing work force to match current backlog, operating levels . Such rationalization is not expected to disrupt or adversely affect commercial production or operations of any unit or division of the co .