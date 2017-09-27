Ge Power India Ltd (GEPO.NS)

Edition:
648.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.65 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs653.75
Open
Rs658.50
Day's High
Rs658.50
Day's Low
Rs646.00
Volume
1,194
Avg. Vol
22,552
52-wk High
Rs747.90
52-wk Low
Rs435.50

Latest Key Developments

GE Power India gets contract by Doosan Power Systems India
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 08:57am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - GE Power India Ltd :Says got contract worth about INR 3.28 billion by Doosan Power Systems India Pvt. Ltd.Contract to supply 4 units of 660 mw electrostatic precipitator for power projects of UP government.  Full Article

GE Power India posts June-qtr profit
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 07:41am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - GE Power India Ltd ::June quarter net profit after tax 105.8 million rupees versus loss of 630.7 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 3.88 billion rupees versus 4.28 billion rupees last year.Says Andrew H Deleone appointed as managing director.Gets members' nod for dividend of INR 3 per share.  Full Article

GE Power India March-qtr profit up 22.7 pct
Monday, 29 May 2017 08:23am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - GE Power India Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 30 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 390.4 million rupees.March quarter total income 3.72 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 318.1 million rupees as per ind-as; total income 4.24 billion rupees.Says appointed Vishal K Wanchoo as non-exec chairman.  Full Article

GE Power India gets contract worth about 2.38 bln rupees
Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 08:10am EDT 

GE Power India Ltd : Award of contract . Contract worth approximately INR 2,376 million .Ge power india ltd says contract for supply 1 x 150 MW CFB boiler and electrostatic precipitator components.  Full Article

GE Power India posts Dec-qtr profit
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 05:04am EST 

GE Power India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.21 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 8.12 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 540.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4 billion rupees.  Full Article

ALSTOM India posts June-qtr loss
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 06:21am EDT 

ALSTOM India Ltd : Says June -quarter net loss 630.1 million rupees . Says June -quarter total income from operations 3.85 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 124.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.21 billion rupees .  Full Article

Alstom India march-quarter net profit falls
Monday, 9 May 2016 09:17am EDT 

Alstom India Ltd :March-quarter net profit 274 million rupees; net sales 3.70 billion rupees.  Full Article

ALSTOM India decided to right-size scale of operations of co
Monday, 9 May 2016 09:05am EDT 

ALSTOM India Ltd : Decided to right-size scale of operations of co; will lead to rationalizing work force to match current backlog, operating levels . Such rationalization is not expected to disrupt or adversely affect commercial production or operations of any unit or division of the co .  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

