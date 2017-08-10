Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GESC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Great Eastern Shipping June-qtr consol PAT down about 58 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd :June quarter consol pat 1.04 billion rupees versus profit of 2.48 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol revenue from operations 7.38 billion rupees versus 8.09 billion rupees last year.

Great Eastern Shipping Co unit approves merger of Greatship Global Holdings, Mauritius into unit

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd :Board of Greatship (India) granted in principle approval to merger of Greatship Global Holdings, Mauritius into GIL.

Great Eastern Shipping signs contract to buy LR2 product carrier

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd ::Says signed a contract to buy a secondhand lr2 product carrier of about 105,000 dwt.Says ‍2009 built vessel is expected to join company's fleet in Q2/Q3 FY18​.

Great Eastern Shipping Company unit acquires full ownership of jack up rigs

June 20 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd :Unit, Greatship (India) acquired full ownership of jack up rigs from Greatship Global Energy Services.

Great Eastern Shipping to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 1.50 bln rupees

May 18 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd :Says to consider issue of ncds worth up to inr 1.50 billion by way of private placement.

Great Eastern Shipping Company recommends dividend of 6.50 rupees per share

May 5 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd :Recommended dividend of 6.50 rupees per share.Says approved NCDs not exceeding 10 billion rupees.

Great Eastern Shipping unit completes buying shares of Greatship Global Energy Services

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd : Says unit completed acquisition of shares of Greatship Global Energy Services Pte. Ltd . Says acquisition was from Greatship Global Holdings Ltd. ('GGHL'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GIL .Says GGES is now the direct 100% wholly owned subsidiary of GIL w.e.f. March 28, 2017.

Great Eastern Shipping Dec-qtr consol profit falls about 33 pct

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 2.38 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 7.49 billion rupees . consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.58 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 9.71 billion rupees .Says declared an interim dividend of INR 3.60 per share.

Great Eastern Shipping approves rationalization of manner of holding overseas assets via foreign unit

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd : Says approved rationalization of its manner of holding overseas assets via foreign subsidiary . Says further decided to acquire full ownership of the jack up rigs of GGES .Says the re-structuring is expected to have only a very marginal (if any) impact on cash flow..

Great Eastern Shipping to buy two Aframax crude carrier

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd : Great Eastern Shipping - G E Shipping contracts to buy two Aframax crude carrier .Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd says vessels expected to join co's fleet by Q4 FY 17.