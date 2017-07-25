Ge T&D India Ltd (GETD.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ge T&D India posts June qtr profit

July 25 (Reuters) - GE T&D India Ltd :June quarter net profit 616.7 million rupees versus loss of 1.97 billion rupees.June quarter total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees versus 9.38 billion rupees.

GE T&D India seeks members' nod for appointment of Gaurav Manoher Negi as CFO

June 30 (Reuters) - GE T&D India Ltd :Seeks members' nod for appointment of Gaurav Manoher Negi as whole-time director & chief financial officer.Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kumar Wadhwa as managing director.

GE T&D India March-qtr profit rises

May 24 (Reuters) - India's Ge T&D India Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 1.80 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 461.2 million rupees.March quarter total income 1.27 billion rupees.GE T&D India Ltd - Net profit in March quarter last year was 269.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 1.05 billion rupees.

GE T&D India appoints Sunil Kumar Wadhwa as MD

GE T&D India Ltd :Says appointed Sunil Kumar Wadhwa as managing director for a period of five years.

Alstom t&d India receives orders from Power Grid

ALSTOM T & D India Ltd : T&d India ltd. - ALSTOM T & D India receives orders from Power Grid ; to improve power flow in madhya pradesh t&d network . T&d India ltd. - co will set up 400/220 kv ais substation at rewa . T&d India ltd - awarded two contracts worth over inr 2.02 billion from Power Grid . T&d India ltd. - equipments for both projects will manufactured at co's facility in India . T&d India - will install, test, commission 16 shunt reactors of 110 mvar, 756kv, 1-ph; 2 shunt reactors of 80 mvar, 400 kv, 3-ph in madhya pradesh .