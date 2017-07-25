Edition:
Ge T&D India Ltd (GETD.NS)

GETD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

377.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.80 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs375.15
Open
Rs378.75
Day's High
Rs379.95
Day's Low
Rs376.00
Volume
6,158
Avg. Vol
140,737
52-wk High
Rs433.80
52-wk Low
Rs277.85

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ge T&D India posts June qtr profit
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 08:17am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - GE T&D India Ltd :June quarter net profit 616.7 million rupees versus loss of 1.97 billion rupees.June quarter total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees versus 9.38 billion rupees.  Full Article

GE T&D India seeks members' nod for appointment of Gaurav Manoher Negi as CFO
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 05:20am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - GE T&D India Ltd :Seeks members' nod for appointment of Gaurav Manoher Negi as whole-time director & chief financial officer.Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kumar Wadhwa as managing director.  Full Article

GE T&D India March-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 08:23am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - India's Ge T&D India Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 1.80 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 461.2 million rupees.March quarter total income 1.27 billion rupees.GE T&D India Ltd - Net profit in March quarter last year was 269.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 1.05 billion rupees.  Full Article

GE T&D India appoints Sunil Kumar Wadhwa as MD
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 07:13am EDT 

GE T&D India Ltd :Says appointed Sunil Kumar Wadhwa as managing director for a period of five years.  Full Article

Alstom t&d India receives orders from Power Grid
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 02:11am EDT 

ALSTOM T & D India Ltd : T&d India ltd. - ALSTOM T & D India receives orders from Power Grid ; to improve power flow in madhya pradesh t&d network . T&d India ltd. - co will set up 400/220 kv ais substation at rewa . T&d India ltd - awarded two contracts worth over inr 2.02 billion from Power Grid . T&d India ltd. - equipments for both projects will manufactured at co's facility in India . T&d India - will install, test, commission 16 shunt reactors of 110 mvar, 756kv, 1-ph; 2 shunt reactors of 80 mvar, 400 kv, 3-ph in madhya pradesh .  Full Article

