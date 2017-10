Groupe Eurotunnel SE (GETP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eurotunnel Group Q3 revenue up at ‍​286.4 million euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE ::Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​286.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 277.0 MILLION RESTATED YEAR AGO.WITH RECORD VOLUMES DESPITE THE UNCERTAIN EUROPEAN CONTEXT, THE BUSINESS REMAINS POSITIVE.GROUP CONFIRMS ITS PUBLISHED OBJECTIVES.WE REMAIN CONFIDENT FOR THE FULL YEAR - CEO.

Groupe Eurotunnel's ‍passenger vehicle traffic increases by 9% yoy

Oct 11 (Reuters) - EUROTUNNEL ::GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE: SHUTTLE TRAFFIC FOR SEPTEMBER 2017.‍PASSENGER VEHICLE TRAFFIC INCREASED BY 9% COMPARED TO MONTH OF SEPTEMBER IN 2016​.

Eurotunnel passenger vehicle traffic drops by 5 pct in July

Aug 11 (Reuters) - EUROTUNNEL ::REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE: SHUTTLE TRAFFIC FOR JULY 2017.IN JULY 2017, LE SHUTTLE FREIGHT TRANSPORTED 136,293 TRUCKS, A SLIGHT DECREASE OF 1% COMPARED TO THE MONTH OF JULY 2016‍​.IN JULY 2017, PASSENGER VEHICLE TRAFFIC WAS 5% LOWER COMPARED TO THE MONTH OF JULY 2016‍​.

Eurotunnel's MyFerryLink sells two ferries

June 23 (Reuters) - Eurotunnel ::GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE MYFERRYLINK: GROUPE EUROTUNNEL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS FERRIES.MYFERRYLINK BUSINESS HAS SOLD ITS TWO SHIPS BERLIOZ (NOW CÔTE DES FLANDRES) AND RODIN (NOW CÔTE DES DUNES) TO DFDS A/S ON TERMS AGREED IN PUT OPTION GRANTED BY DFDS A/S IN JUNE 2015.

Eurotunnel April 2017 passenger shuttle traffic increase by 17 pct yoy

May 12 (Reuters) - Eurotunnel ::REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE GROUPE EUROTUNNEL: SHUTTLE TRAFFIC FOR APRIL 2017.TRUCK SHUTTLES TRAFFIC 130,261 FOR APRIL 2017.PASSENGER SHUTTLES TRAFFIC 244,032 FOR APRIL 2017.APRIL 2017 PASSENGER SHUTTLE TRAFFIC INCREASED BY 17% COMPARED TO APRIL 2016.IN APRIL 2017, LE SHUTTLE FREIGHT TRANSPORTED MORE THAN 130,000 TRUCKS, A DECREASE OF 6% COMPARED TO APRIL 2016.

Groupe Eurotunnel launches the refinancing of its floating rate debt

May 9 (Reuters) - Eurotunnel : :GROUPE EUROTUNNEL LAUNCHES THE REFINANCING OF ITS FLOATING RATE DEBT.WILL REFINANCE CURRENT TRANCHE C DEBT BY THREE TRANCHES OF FIXED RATE DEBT WITH EXPECTED MATURITIES OF 5 AND 10 YEARS (FOR EUR 953 MILLION IN AGGREGATE) AND OF 12 YEARS (FOR £350 MILLION).THREE TRANCHES OF FIXED RATE DEBT WILL REVERT TO FLOATING UNTIL THEIR FINAL MATURITY IN 2050.WILL ALSO REQUIRE PARTIAL UNWIND OF INTEREST RATE SWAPS PUT IN PLACE IN 2007, COST OF WHICH WILL BE FUNDED BY NEW 33-YEAR FIXED RATE DEBT IN STERLING AND EUROS.AMOUNT OF CONSOLIDATED NEW TRANCHE C DEBT IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSE TO EUR 2 BILLION..FINAL PRICING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS.EXPECTS THAT OPERATION WILL RESULT IN VERY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN AVERAGE COST OF ITS DEBT FOR AT LEAST NEXT FIVE YEARS, TRANCHE C HAVING AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 8.39%..

Eurotunnel Q1 revenue rises to 231.8 million euros

April 20 (Reuters) - Eurotunnel ::Q1 revenue 231.8 million euros ($248.65 million), up by 1 percent.Reaffirms its confidence in ability to carry out 2020 strategic plan.

Eurotunnel to install a one Gigawatt direct current interconnector

Eurotunnel : Announces major new project to install a one Gigawatt (1000 MW) direct current interconnector linking the electricity markets of Britain and France via the channel tunnel .Investment in the construction estimated at approximately 580 million euros ($613.70 million).

Eurotunnel 2016 traffic figures rise compared to 2015

Eurotunnel : For the full year 2016, Truck Shuttle traffic increased by 11% compared to 2015, with an all-time record of 1,641,638 vehicles transported . For the fourteenth consecutive month, December 2016 saw record-breaking monthly Truck Shuttle traffic compared to the corresponding period in previous years . For the full year 2016, Passenger Shuttle traffic increased by +2% compared to 2015, with 2,663,865 vehicles transported . In December 2016, the traffic increased by +6% compared to the month of December 2015 confirming the upward trend observed over the last three months Further company coverage: [GETP.PA] ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Eurotunnel completes sale of GB RAILFREIGHT

Groupe Eurotunnel SE : Completes the sale of GB Railfreight . Revenues for GB railfreight in 2016 are expected to reach approximately 125 million pounds ($155.2 million) .The amount of the transaction in enterprise value terms is approximately 180 million euros ($193.0 million).