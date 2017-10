Gecina SA (GFCP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gecina raises guidance for 2017

Oct 19 (Reuters) - GECINA SA ::TOTAL GROSS RENTALS AT END-SEPT EUR ‍​379.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 419.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.GROSS TOTAL REVENUE AT END-SEPT EUR 383.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 419.2‍​ MILLION YEAR AGO.FORESEES AT LEAST 6 PERCENT RECURRENT NET INCOME GROWTH FOR 2017‍​.

Gecina initiates squeeze-out on Eurosic‍​ shares

Oct 18 (Reuters) - GECINA SA ::INITIATES SQUEEZE OUT PROCEDURES FOR ALL THE SHARES AND BONDS OF EUROSIC‍​.

Gecina ‍places 700 million euro bond issue and opens offer to redeem 3 outstanding bond issues​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - GECINA SA ::‍GECINA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES A 700 MILLION EURO BOND ISSUE AT 1.375% AND OPENS AN OFFER TO REDEEM THREE OUTSTANDING BOND ISSUES​.PLACED A 700 MILLION EURO BOND ISSUE, MATURING IN JANUARY 2028 (MATURITY OF 10.3 YEARS) WITH A COUPON OF 1.375%‍​.BOND ISSUE WAS MORE THAN TWO TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED BY A TOP-TIER BASE OF PAN-EUROPEAN INVESTORS.BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, CM CIC, HSBC, MEDIOBANCA, NATIXIS AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE WERE THE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THIS ISSUE.

Euronext announces volumes for August 2017

Gecina signs four new leases

Sept 4 (Reuters) - GECINA SA ::GECINA SIGNS FOUR NEW LEASES: PIPELINE’S PRE-LETTING RATE UP TO 46%.PRE-LETTING RATE WAS AT 22% AT 12/31/2016.TWO NEW LEASES FOR 55 AMSTERDAM, TAKING ITS OCCUPANCY RATE UP TO 70%.LEASE SIGNED FOR 40% OF THE SPACE IN 32 GUERSANT ALMOST ONE YEAR BEFORE ITS DELIVERY ‍​.EXTENSION FOR THE ORANGE GROUP IN SKY 56, INCREASING THE PRE-LETTING RATE TO NEARLY 90%.

Gecina acquires about 85 pct of Eurosic on a diluted basis

Aug 29 (Reuters) - EUROSIC SA ::ACQUIRES C. 85 PERCENT OF THE CAPITAL OF EUROSIC << >> ON A DILUTED BASIS.APPROVED THE SALE TO THE BATIPART GROUP OF ITS INTERESTS FOR A TOTAL SALE PRICE OF € 463 MILLION.MEKA BRUNEL HAS BEEN APPOINTED CEO.

Gecina to list bonds totalling 300 million euros on Euronext - Euronext

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Euronext::GECINA << >> TO LIST TWO EUR 150 MLN BONDS ON EURONEXT AS OF AUG 21.FIRST BOND HAS ISSUE PRICE OF 100.255 PCT, INTEREST RATE OF 3 MONTH EURIBOR + 0.30 PCT MARGIN AND REDEMPTION DATE OF FEB 21, 2019.SECOND BOND HAS ISSUE PRICE OF 100.29 PCT, INTEREST RATE OF 3 MONTH EURIBOR + 0.33 PCT MARGIN AND REDEMPTION DATE OF AUG 21, 2019.

Gecina completes share capital increase of 1.0 billion euros

Aug 9 (Reuters) - GECINA SA ::GECINA: SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF 1.0 BILLION EUROS.NET PROCEEDS OF THIS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE USED TO FINANCE A PORTION OF EUROSIC ACQUISITION PRICE.IT WILL ENABLE GECINA TO CANCEL REMAINING BALANCE (I.E., 1.0 BILLION EUROS) OF 2.5 BILLION EUROS BRIDGE FACILITY SET UP ON JUNE 20, 2017.SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WILL RESULT IN ISSUANCE OF 9,062,091 NEW SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF 110.50 EUROS PER SHARE.

French antitrust authorities approve Gecina's amicable takeover with Eurosic

Aug 8 (Reuters) - GECINA SA ::SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM FRENCH ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES REGARDING TAKEOVER WITH EUROSIC << >>.ACQUISITION OF 85.3% OF EUROSIC'S CAPITAL, FROM ITS 6 MAIN SHAREHOLDERS, EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF AUGUST 2017.

Ivanhoé Cambridge sells Gecina subscription rights for 32.5 mln euros

July 19 (Reuters) - Ivanhoé cambridge: :Sale of 12,597,643 Gecina preferential subscription rights for approximately 32.5 million euros‍​.Sale took place by way of a private placement to institutional investors, representing a global amount of c. 32.5 million euros.Offering provides the right to subscribe for up to 1,799,663 new Gecina shares.Following offerings, Ivanhoé Cambridge will hold a stake of approximately 20.4% in Gecina.Goldman Sachs acted as global coordinator and joint bookrunner. Deutsche bank and Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners on placing.