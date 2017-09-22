Lisi SA (GFII.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lisi to acquire 51 pct of share capital of Termax

Sept 22 (Reuters) - LISI SA ::ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY IT HAS ENTERED BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 51 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF TERMAX LLC.

Lisi H1 revenue raises at 861.7 million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - LISI SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR 861.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 794.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA EUR 140.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 121.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 INCOME FOR THE PERIOD GROUP SHARE EUR 58.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET DEBT EUR 207.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 261.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS A COMPARABLE CONTRIBUTION FROM THE RESULTS OF THE LISI AEROSPACE DIVISION IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR.SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR SHOULD CONFIRM THE POSITIVE TREND THAT IS PREVAILING IN THE EUROPEAN MARKET ON LISI AUTOMOTIVE.EXTENSION OF THE LISI MEDICAL REMMELE SITE WILL BE LARGELY FINANCED IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017.EXTENSION OF THE LISI MEDICAL REMMELE SITE WILL BE REDUCING THE DIVISION'S CONTRIBUTION TO THE GROUP'S FREE CASH FLOW.GROUP CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE TO GROW ITS BUSINESS AND INCREASE ITS CURRENT OPERATING INCOME.GROUP CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE IN FREE CASH FLOW FOR 2017, WITH A MORE BALANCED CONTRIBUTION FROM ALL DIVISIONS.

Lisi Q1 revenue rises to 444.3 million euros

April 26 (Reuters) - Lisi SA ::Q1 revenue EUR 444.3 million ($483.18 million) versus EUR 388.0 million year ago.Confirms its objectives to grow its business and its current operating profit, as well as its free cash flow in value terms for 2017.

Lisi FY income group share up at 107.0 mln euros

Lisi SA : FY revenue 1.57 billion euros ($1.66 billion) versus 1.46 billion euros year ago . FY EBITDA 237.1 million euros versus 204.1 million euros year ago . FY income group share 107.0 million euros versus 81.8 million euros year ago . Aims in 2017 for an increase in its operating performance Further company coverage: [GFII.PA] ($1 = 0.9480 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Lisi announces disposal of Precimetal Fonderie De Precision

Lisi SA :Announces the disposal of Precimetal Fonderie De Precision to the CICLAD investment fund.

Lisi H1 revenue up at 794.2 million euros

Lisi SA : H1 revenue 794.2 million euros ($879.97 million) versus 755.8 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 121.6 million euros versus 107.9 million euros year ago .H1 income attributable to holders of the company's shareholders' equity 59.1 million euros versus 43.2 million euros year ago.

Lisi grants exclusive negotiation rights to Ciclad Gestion to acquire Manoir Aerospace subsidiary Precimeta

Lisi SA :Grants exclusive negotiation rights to Ciclad Gestion to acquire Manoir Aerospace subsidiary Precimeta.

Lisi has granted to daher group an exclusivity in negotiation for the disposal of a subsidiary

Lisi SA : Has granted to Daher Group an exclusivity in negotiation for the disposal of the “floor covering” business of its Indraero-Siren subsidiary .This activity had revenues of about 8 million euro ($8.9 million) in 2015.

LISI to acquire Alcoa's subsidiary Remmele Medical Operations

LISI SA:It had signed a Stock Purchase Agreement with a subsidiary of Alcoa Inc. to acquire its Remmele Medical Operations for $102 million (€90 million).Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

LISI SA partners with Poly-Shape to form JV

LISI SA:Partners with poly-shape in a joint venture specializing in design and additive manufacturing of aviation and space components​.JV called Lisi Aerospace Additive Manufacturing, held 60 pct by Lisi Aerospace and 40 pct by Poly-Shape.