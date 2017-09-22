Edition:
United States

Lisi SA (GFII.PA)

GFII.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

43.31EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.07 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
€43.38
Open
€43.40
Day's High
€43.65
Day's Low
€42.85
Volume
32,684
Avg. Vol
28,667
52-wk High
€47.58
52-wk Low
€26.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lisi to acquire 51 pct of share capital of Termax
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 01:13am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - LISI SA ::ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY IT HAS ENTERED BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 51 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF TERMAX LLC.  Full Article

Lisi H1 revenue raises at 861.7 million euros
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 12:26pm EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - LISI SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR 861.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 794.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA EUR 140.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 121.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 INCOME FOR THE PERIOD GROUP SHARE EUR 58.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET DEBT EUR 207.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 261.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS A COMPARABLE CONTRIBUTION FROM THE RESULTS OF THE LISI AEROSPACE DIVISION IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR.SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR SHOULD CONFIRM THE POSITIVE TREND THAT IS PREVAILING IN THE EUROPEAN MARKET ON LISI AUTOMOTIVE.EXTENSION OF THE LISI MEDICAL REMMELE SITE WILL BE LARGELY FINANCED IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017.EXTENSION OF THE LISI MEDICAL REMMELE SITE WILL BE REDUCING THE DIVISION'S CONTRIBUTION TO THE GROUP'S FREE CASH FLOW.GROUP CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE TO GROW ITS BUSINESS AND INCREASE ITS CURRENT OPERATING INCOME.GROUP CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE IN FREE CASH FLOW FOR 2017, WITH A MORE BALANCED CONTRIBUTION FROM ALL DIVISIONS.  Full Article

Lisi Q1 revenue rises to 444.3 million euros
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 01:31pm EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Lisi SA ::Q1 revenue EUR 444.3 million ($483.18 million) versus EUR 388.0 million year ago.Confirms its objectives to grow its business and its current operating profit, as well as its free cash flow in value terms for 2017.  Full Article

Lisi FY income group share up at 107.0 mln euros
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 11:42am EST 

Lisi SA : FY revenue 1.57 billion euros ($1.66 billion) versus 1.46 billion euros year ago . FY EBITDA 237.1 million euros versus 204.1 million euros year ago . FY income group share 107.0 million euros versus 81.8 million euros year ago . Aims in 2017 for an increase in its operating performance Further company coverage: [GFII.PA] ($1 = 0.9480 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

Lisi announces disposal of Precimetal Fonderie De Precision
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 11:58am EST 

Lisi SA :Announces the disposal of Precimetal Fonderie De Precision to the CICLAD investment fund.  Full Article

Lisi H1 revenue up at 794.2 million euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 01:11pm EDT 

Lisi SA : H1 revenue 794.2 million euros ($879.97 million) versus 755.8 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 121.6 million euros versus 107.9 million euros year ago .H1 income attributable to holders of the company's shareholders' equity 59.1 million euros versus 43.2 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Lisi grants exclusive negotiation rights to Ciclad Gestion to acquire Manoir Aerospace subsidiary Precimeta
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 02:47am EDT 

Lisi SA :Grants exclusive negotiation rights to Ciclad Gestion to acquire Manoir Aerospace subsidiary Precimeta.  Full Article

Lisi has granted to daher group an exclusivity in negotiation for the disposal of a subsidiary
Monday, 30 May 2016 11:42am EDT 

Lisi SA : Has granted to Daher Group an exclusivity in negotiation for the disposal of the “floor covering” business of its Indraero-Siren subsidiary .This activity had revenues of about 8 million euro ($8.9 million) in 2015.  Full Article

LISI to acquire Alcoa's subsidiary Remmele Medical Operations
Sunday, 10 Apr 2016 08:00pm EDT 

LISI SA:It had signed a Stock Purchase Agreement with a subsidiary of Alcoa Inc. to acquire its Remmele Medical Operations for $102 million (€90 million).Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.  Full Article

LISI SA partners with Poly-Shape to form JV
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 12:46pm EST 

LISI SA:Partners with poly-shape in a joint venture specializing in design and additive manufacturing of aviation and space components​.JV called Lisi Aerospace Additive Manufacturing, held 60 pct by Lisi Aerospace and 40 pct by Poly-Shape.  Full Article

