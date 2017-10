Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFLR.NS)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd : Says Inox Group sells operating wind farms to Leap Green Energy . Says transaction expected to complete within next few months . Says unit Inox Renewables to sell all operating wind farms on slump sale basis for undisclosed price . Says deal to reduce co's debt of around 8 billion rupees . Says transaction will help increase Leap Green's operating capacity to upto 762 MW . Says UBS acted as sole financial advisor on the transaction . Says deal will decrease leverage of GFL at consolidated level . Says Khaitan & Co advised Inox Group on the transaction .Says MD&T Partners advised Leap Green Energy on the transaction.