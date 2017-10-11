Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Galliford names managing director of rail, aviation & environment business

Oct 11 (Reuters) - GALLIFORD TRY PLC ::‍CHRIS SCOFFIELD APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR OF RAIL, AVIATION & ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS UNIT WITHIN INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION FROM NOV 1​.

Homebuilder Galliford sees 60 pct growth in pretax profit to FY 2021

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc :FINAL DIVIDEND 64 PENCE PER SHARE.TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 17 PERCENT TO 96 PENCE PER SHARE.GALLIFORD TRY PLC - FY PRETAX PROFIT 58.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 135 MILLION STG IN 2016.FY REVENUE ‍£2.82 BILLION STG VERSUS 2.67 BILLION STG IN 2016.FY DIVIDEND ‍96​ PENCE PER SHARE VERSUS 82 PENCE PER SHARE IN 2016.GALLIFORD TRY - HAVE A SOLID FORWARD ORDER BOOK AND EXPECT TO DELIVER BOTH FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS IN OPERATING MARGIN AND VOLUME GROWTH IN NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR.‍CONSTRUCTION-ORDER BOOK OF £3.6 BILLION (2016: £3.5 BILLION)​.GALLIFORD TRY PLC - REMAINING ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FINANCIAL TARGETS BY 2021.GALLIFORD- REMAIN CAUTIOUS ABOUT THE IMPACT OF THE CURRENT POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY AND THE MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK FOR THE MACRO ECONOMY.GALLIFORD- CONSTRUCTION MARKET REMAINS LARGELY POSITIVE, AS THE UK CONTINUES TO REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL INVESTMENT IN ITS SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC INFRASTRUCTURE.GALLIFORD TRY PLC - SEES 60 PCT GROWTH IN PROFIT BEFORE TAX TO FY 2021.

Galliford Try says appointed to universities’ 750 mln stg building framework

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc ::HAS SECURED A PLACE ON A SIX-YEAR £750M FRAMEWORK TO DELIVER BUILDING PROJECTS FOR UNIVERSITIES ACROSS NORTH-EAST OF ENGLAND.

Galliford says FY 2018 outlook unchanged

July 11 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc ::Strong underlying financial, operating performance across all businesses for FY 2017, with profits towards upper end of analysts' range.Expects to pay FY dividend in line with previous guidance."Well positioned to deliver against 2021 strategic targets".Expect Linden Homes, partnerships & regeneration to deliver increased FY revenue, improved operating margins; newer contracts in construction performing well.To report net cash at 30 June 2017 of less than 10 mln stg and FY net debt expected to be lower than previous guidance, at below 250 mln stg.Group's outlook for FY 2018 is unchanged.Cautious about impact of current political uncertainty following general election and medium-term outlook for macro economy."Enter financial year with a group order book of 4.9 bln stg, giving us a solid foundation to deliver growth in FY 2018".Remain well positioned to deliver against medium-term targets for 60 percent growth in profit before tax to FY 2021.

Galliford Try confirms it approached Bovis and proposed all share merger

Galliford Try: Statement re Bovis Homes Group . Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis . Proposed to Bovis that equity in combined group would be split 52.25% to Galliford Try shareholders and 47.75% to Bovis shareholders . Offer valued entire issued equity of Bovis at £1,191m or 886p per share . Under proposal, Galliford shareholders would receive interim dividend announced on 21 February 2017 to be paid on 6 April 2017 .Under proposal, Bovis shareholders would receive Bovis recommended final dividend announced on 20 February 2017.

UK builder Galliford Try H1 profits rise, sees more growth ahead

Galliford Try Plc : Interim dividend 32 penceper share . Strong first half performance with profit before tax up 19% to £63.0 million, eps up 19% to 61.9p and interim dividend up 23% to 32.0p reflecting confidence in full year outlook. . Net debt of £113.8 million (h1 2016: £95.7 million), in line with expectation. . Strategy to 2021 targeting sustainable growth and strong returns across all three businesses. . Targets include 60% growth in profit before tax to fy 2021, a five year cagr 3 on dividend of at least 5% and a return on net assets 2 in fy 2021 of at least 25%. . Revenue of £742.0 million (h1 2016: £738.6 million), with cash balance of £110.8 million (h1 2016: £154.7 million) reflecting delayed cash flows on some legacy projects. . 2021 financial targets include revenue of £1.8 billion, operating margin of at least 2% and net cash of £200 million. . I am pleased that we are able to announce an interim dividend of 32 pence per share, in line with our sustainable and progressive policy. . Over last 16 months we have focused on enhancing strengths of each business, to build a solid platform for further disciplined and profitable expansion. . We continue to see robust demand and pricing in residential markets, . Profit before tax £63.0m up 19pct .Revenue 1 £1,308m h1 up 3 percent.

Galliford Try PLC declares interim dividend

Galliford Try PLC:Declared interim dividend of 26.0 pence per share (H1 2015: 22.0 pence) which will be paid on April 7, 2016 to shareholders on register at close of business on March 29, 2016.

Galliford Try plc appointed to education projects worth £85 million

Galliford Try plc:Says that it has been appointed to two new contracts within the education sector, worth a combined total of £85 million.