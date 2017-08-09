G4S PLC (GFS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UK's G4S sees risks to growth from Asia, Middle East but overall positive on outlook

Aug 9 (Reuters) - UK's G4s :CEO sees downside risks to growth outlook from Asia, Middle East, upside risks from strong pipeline.Sees uncertainty in UK overall because of Brexit, nothing specific regarding its business.

G4s :Shares up 2 percent after posting 9 percent rise in q1 revenues (corrects ric).

May 4 (Reuters) - :G4S has delivered good profitable growth across all regions except Middle East & India which remains challenging..G4s revenues from the group’s continuing businesses were 8.9% higher than the first quarter of 2016.

May 4 (Reuters) - G4S Plc ::Revenues from group's continuing businesses were 8.9 pct higher than Q1 of 2016.Trends continued from 2016, with double-digit organic growth in developed markets and revenues broadly unchanged in emerging markets.New contract wins and pipeline provide confidence in group's expectation of average revenue growth in range of 4-6 pct per annum.Realised $56.5 million in quarter from sale of Youth Services business in United States.Business plan and current performance continue to support a net debt/ebitda ratio of 2.5x or lower by end of 2017.

G4S Plc : G4S Plc UK DK: disposal . G4S sells G4S Youth Services Llc for us$56.5 million .Completed sale of G4S Youth Services in USA to BHSB Holdings Inc for us$56.5 million paid in cash.

G4S plc reports 2016 revenue 6.82 bln pounds, up 6.3 pct

G4S Plc : Reg-G4s plc uk dk : 2016 full year results . G4s plc - group's net debt to ebitda improved to 2.8x in 2016 . G4s plc - final dividend of 5.82p per share . G4s plc - won new contracts with an annual value of £1.3 billion in 2016 . Fy revenue 6,823 million pounds versus 6,419 million punds last year . Fy profit before tax 352 million pounds versus 309 million pounds .G4s plc - net debt as at 31 december 2016 was £1,670 million (december 2015: £1,782 million).

G4S Plc : G4S wins Halifax Stanfield International Airport contract .Won a five-year contract to provide security services at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Canada.

Britain's G4S : Spokesman says "we no longer expect 57 million stg contingent liability from compass asylum seeker support contract to materialise" . Expectation follows improved terms on Compass contract announced earlier by the UK govt [nL5N1E32PQ] (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary) ((elizabeth.oleary@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Serco Group Plc : Extension of compass contract . This charge included expectation that contracts would be extended, and this assumption has now proved correct . Will in next few weeks be carrying out a re- estimation of future losses based on latest information . Serco - based on initial estimates, likely that this will result in a reduction in OCP on compass contracts, although they will continue to be heavily loss-making . At time of our 2014 contract & balance sheet review, Serco took an onerous contract provision against compass contracts of 112 mln stg . In 2015 and first half of 2016, utilisation of OCP was broadly in line with our original expectations . At this early stage, we estimate that net reduction in future liabilities will be around 20 mln stg .Serco group plc - extension of Compass contract.

G4s Plc : Extension to UK Asylum accommodation contract .Expects the loss making Compass contract to be delivered broadly in line with the onerous contract provision already established in the group balance sheet.