GFT Technologies SE (GFTG.DE)

GFT Technologies buys Spanish Mecanización de Empresas​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE ::GFT ACQUIRES SPANISH IT COMPANY MECANIZACIÓN DE EMPRESAS​.PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE‍​.

GFT Technologies pretax profit drops 62 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - GFT Technologies SE :Q2 revenue 106.7 million eur.Q2 EBITDA 8.4 million eur.Q2 pretax profit 2.9 mln euros, down 62 pct y/y.Q2 net income 3.1 million eur.

GFT Technologies cuts guidance for 2017

July 10 (Reuters) - GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE :DGAP-ADHOC: GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE: GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE LOWERS GUIDANCE FOR 2017.NOW EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF 425.00 MILLION EUROS FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR (PREVIOUSLY 450.00 MILLION EUROS).CHANGE IS DUE TO A SIGNIFICANT CORRECTION IN CONTRIBUTIONS TO TURNOVER BY TWO MAJOR INVESTMENT BANKING CUSTOMERS IN UK AND NORTH AMERICA EXPECTED FOR 2017 BASED ON COST-CONTAINMENT MEASURES​.NOW PLANS TO GENERATE EBITDA OF 42.00 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUSLY 48.50 MILLION EUROS) IN 2017.‍GUIDANCE FOR 2017 EBT HAS BEEN REDUCED FROM 35.00 MILLION EUROS TO 26.00 MILLION EUROS​.WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE MEDIUM-TERM GUIDANCE WITH INCREASE IN TURNOVER TO 800.00 MILLION EUROS & EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 12 PERCENT ONLY IN 2022 (PREVIOUSLY 2020).

GFT Technologies affirms guidance after Q1 results

May 11 (Reuters) - GFT Technologies SE :Consolidated revenue grows by 14 percent to eur 111.10 million.Revenue in Continental Europe up 22 percent to eur 56.08 million.Consolidated earnings (EBITDA) of eur 9.92 million slightly down on previous year due to special items.Guidance for 2017 confirmed.Pre-Tax earnings (EBT) fell by 6 percent to eur 6.63 million.Measures to optimise sales organisations of Americas & UK segment will be completed by end of first half-year.Measures to optimise sales organisations of Americas & UK segment to have a positive impact on earnings from H2 onwards.

GFT Technologies to propose a dividend of eur 0.30

Gft Technologies Se :Says decided to propose a dividend of eur 0.30 for the financial year 2016.

GFT Technologies says 2017 profit guidance is below market expectations

Gft Technologies Se : dgap-adhoc: gft technologies se: gft technologies se announces guidance for financial year 2017 . Says full-year guidance for consolidated revenue at 450.00 million euros for financial year 2017 . Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of gft group are expected to reach 48.50 million . Says earnings before taxes (ebt) seen at 35.00 million euros . Says full-year guidance for ebitda and ebt is thus below market expectations for financial year 2017 .Says will report consolidated revenue of 422.56 million euros, ebitda of 46.77 million euros and ebt of 33.05 million euros for 2016.

GFT Technologies raises 2016 sales guidance after Q2 profit gain

GFT Technologies SE : GFT Technologies SE: GFT accelerates dynamic growth in Q2 2016 with 23 percent increase in revenue . Says 12 percent improvement in q2 earnings (Ebitda) to eur 11.39 million . Says accelerates dynamic growth in Q2 2016 with 23 percent increase in revenue . Says consolidated revenue up 23 percent to eur 110.64 million in Q2 . Says strong growth momentum from ongoing digitisation of business processes . Says revenue guidance for 2016 upgraded by eur 10 million . Says special items prompt eur 2 million downgrade in full-year earnings guidance .Says gft adjusted its guidance for financial year 2016.

GFT Technologies says Q1 net income 5.57 million eur

GFT Technologies : Says guidance for 2016 upheld . Says Q1 revenue up 10 percent to eur 97.39 million . Says EBITDA improved by 6 percent to eur 10.15 million . Says Q1 net income 5.57 million eur .Says continental Europe division raises revenue by 24 percent to eur 46.05 million.

GFT Technologies SE buys Habber Tec Brazil business

GFT Technologies SE:Agrees to acquire 100 percent of W.G. Systems Ltda, which represents Habber Tec International Group on Brazilian market.Parties have agreed not to disclose acquisition price.

GFT Technologies SE issues FY 2016 outlook below analysts' estimates

GFT Technologies SE:Annual forecast for consolidated revenue at 410.00 million euros for FY 2016​.EBITDA of GFT Group is expected to reach 48.50 million euros and EBT 35.00 million euros​.FY 2016 revenue 409.44 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 52.87 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBT 41.52 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.