Grafton Group PLC (GFTU_u.L)

Grafton Group H1 adjusted operating profit up 19 pct

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Grafton Group Plc :Grafton Group - H1 adjusted operating profit before property profit up 19 percent to 77 million pounds.Grafton Group - net debt declined to 80.2 million pounds from 95.7 million eur year ago, strong cash generation.Grafton Group - 11 percent increase in dividend to 5.25 pence sterling in line with progressive dividend policy.Grafton Group - UK merchanting business increased profit and performed well through the half year.Grafton - recent softer trends in UK likely to be sustained in 2017, opening of branches reflects medium term confidence.Grafton Group - average daily like-for-like revenue growth from 1 July to 27 Aug 6.5 percent.Grafton Group - encouraging outcome leaves us well placed to deliver our full year expectations.

Grafton sees uncertainty in UK to 2019 but fundamentals remaining

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Grafton Group Plc :Grafton Group CEO says sees uncertainty in UK remaining until 2019 but fundamentals of repair, maintanace market remain.

Grafton Group says H1 trading better than anticipated

July 11 (Reuters) - Grafton Group Plc :Group revenue increased by 9.0 percent to £1.34 billion in H1 (up 6.2 per cent in constant currency; up 5.7 percent like-for-like).Says group performed "strongly in the half year with the benefit of broadly positive market segment conditions and good strategic positioning in key markets".CEO says "pleased with the Group's first half trading performance which was better than we anticipated and provides a good platform for the full year.".CEO says 'whilst we remain optimistic on medium term outlook for UK, we are cautious about shorter term impact of current uncertainty and pressure on real incomes'.merchanting business in Ireland 'outperformed a recovering market'.Netherlands merchanting business performed strongly against the backdrop of good growth in the Dutch economy.

Grafton says more cautious about prospects for UK

May 9 (Reuters) - Grafton Group Plc ::Trading update.Issues trading update for period 1 january 2017 to 30 april 2017.Group had a good start to year with a continuation of favourable trading conditions experienced in final quarter of 2016.Group revenue increased by 7.7 per cent to £851 million (four months to 30 april 2016: £790 million).In view of recent economic and political developments, we are more cautious about prospects for uk.However we have a good portfolio of businesses with strong market positions and we look to future with confidence..

INTERVIEW-Grafton sees minimal Brexit hit on "sustainable" Irish market

Grafton Group Plc : Recovery in Ireland very well set, can't see Brexit having significant impact on Irish construction . Seeing gradual, sustainable recovery in Irish housing market, needs several years to reach 30k annual builds . Has made some changes in Belgian business, can be sustainably profitable in medium term . Sees opportunities for consolidation, acquisition and greenfield openings in the Netherlands . More acquisition activity in Dutch market very likely in short term, other geographies in medium term Further company coverage: [GFTU_u.L] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin) ((Padraic.Halpin@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Grafton FY profit up 12 pct, sees further growth desite Brexit pressures

Grafton Group Plc : Grafton - Adjusted fy operating profit growth of 12 percent to 142 million pounds, EBITA margin stable at 5.5 percent . Grafton - Trading conditions in uk merchanting challenging in 2016, but ended on good revenue growth in Q4 . Grafton - Increase of 10 percent in dividend to 13.75 pence in line with progressive dividend policy . Grafton - Jan, Feb average daily like-for-like revenue up 4.7 percent overall, 4 percent in UK merchanting, 13.9 percent in Ireland . Grafton - Like-for-like 12.3 percent revenue decline in Belgium reflected very poor Jan trading, Feb recovery . Grafton - Overall prospects for 2017 favourable, Ireland, Netherlands expected to support increase in profit . Grafton - Modest UK volume growth expected against inflationary backdrop likely to have bearing on margins Further company coverage: [GFTU_u.L] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin) ((Padraic.Halpin@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Grafton says group revenue for 2016 up 13.4 percent

Grafton :Group revenue for 2016 was 2.51 billion stg, an increase of 13.4 per cent on revenue of 2.21 billion stg in 2015 and 10.4 per cent in constant currency..

Grafton Group PLC announces acquisition of Allsand Supplies Limited

Grafton Group PLC:Says it has completed the acquisition of Allsand Supplies Limited, a single branch general builders merchanting business located in Larkfield, Kent.

Grafton Group PLC completes acquisition of T Brewer & Co Ltd

Grafton Group PLC:Says it has completed the acquisition of T Brewer & Co Ltd.