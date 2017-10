Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGAS.NS)

May 30 (Reuters) - Gujarat Gas Ltd :Entered into a non-binding MoU with Petronet LNG Limited.Says MoU for exploring - dispensing and marketing of LNG including the L-CNG at GGL CNG stations.

Gujarat Gas Ltd : Says J.N. Singh, chief secretary to government of Gujarat, has been appointed as chairman . Says Nitin Patil, in-charge CEO (key managerial personnel) of the company, has been redesignated as the chief executive officer .