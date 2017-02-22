Edition:
Gerdau SA (GGBR4.SA)

GGBR4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

11.68BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.04 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.72
Open
R$ 11.82
Day's High
R$ 11.93
Day's Low
R$ 11.68
Volume
7,125,200
Avg. Vol
9,444,538
52-wk High
R$ 14.64
52-wk Low
R$ 8.25

Latest Key Developments

Brazil's Gerdau expects gradual recovery of steel demand in 2017
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 12:31pm EST 

Gerdau SA : Brazil's Gerdau CEO André B. Gerdau Johannpeter says on conference call for Q4 results that perspective for 2017 remains challenging, but expects gradual recovery of steel demand during the year . CEO Johannpeter expects Brazilian economic recovery from second quarter of this year, benefiting steel market . Gerdau CFO Harley Lorentz Scardoelli says CAPEX could remain stable in coming years Further company coverage: [GGBR4.SA] (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer) ((Stephen.Eisenhammer@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau hopes reduce leverage by end of year
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 11:00am EDT 

: Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA said it is seeing some signs of a recovery in Brazilian steel demand . Gerdau said hopes to keep reducing leverage in dollar terms until end of year . Gerdau said its mills in Brazil reached a utilization rate of 75 percent capacity in Q2, compared to 65 percent in Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi) ((Stephen.Eisenhammer@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Gerdau is notified of class action complaint in USA
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 08:28am EDT 

Gerdau SA :Announced on Friday that it had received at one of its subsidiaries based in the United States of America documents related to the class action complaint promoted by Donald P. Boland and Mary A. Boland.  Full Article

Gerdau SA HQ says tax fraud claims false - AMMMKT
Monday, 29 Feb 2016 01:29am EST 

Gerdau SA:Gerdau SA has never given authorization for its name to be used in any allegedly unlawful tax negotiations, the company said in a Feb. 25 notice to the market. - AMMMKT.Some of Porto Alegre-based Gerdau’s Brazilian offices were recently raided by the Brazilian Federal Police, who questioned Gerdau chief executive officer André Gerdau Johannpeter on Feb. 25 ( amm.com, Feb. 25).While Gerdau has ongoing dealings with Brazil’s Administrative Council of Tax appeals (Carf), the company has “always used” external firms to obtain technical tax advice in these proceedings, Gerdau said, and it is cooperating with the investigation and with public authorities.The investigation looks into whether Carf rulings were inappropriately influenced to allegedly benefit certain companies in tax disputes, according to the Brazilian Federal Police.About 1.5 billion Brazilian reals ($375.7 million) in possible tax evasion is at stake in this sixth phase of the so-called “Operation Zelotes,” according to the public Feb. 25 police statement, which did not name Gerdau explicitly.The steelmaker has always “set strict ethical standards for its dealings with public agencies,” the company reiterated in its notice, signed by Gerdau executive vice president and investor relations director Harley Lorentz Scardoelli.  Full Article

Brazil's Gerdau may sell U.S. facilities for $630 million: report

BRASILIA Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA could raise about 2 billion reais ($630.48 million) with the potential sale of its rebar-producing facilities in the United States this year, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Tuesday.

